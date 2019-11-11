Free Froyo For Veterans Day

In addition to the in-store offer, Orange Leaf is offering 50% off the initial franchise fee for their storefront, non-traditional, and co-brand models, now thru November 25th for all retired and active duty military. Beyond this holiday, Orange Leaf supports Veterans year-round by offering 15% off the initial franchise fee through their 3-star partnership with VetFran.

"Each year we enjoy using this time to say thank you to all of the men and women that have served in the military," says President and COO, Kendall Ware. "We're honored to serve our Veterans both in-store and through franchising opportunities alongside our Franchise Community, some of which are Veterans themselves."

About Orange Leaf

Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise with nearly 150 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Our mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you.

We value the relationships with every store and consider them a strategic-partnership. We empower those relationships by maintaining the lowest fees in the industry, supporting veterans through our partnership with VetFran, and encouraging stores to provide value to their communities. Additionally, Orange Leaf is a member of the IFA, NRA, and a proud partner of No Kid Hungry. For more information, connect socially on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

