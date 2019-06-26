Free Gaming PCs for High Schools: High School Esports League Launches Esports Equipment Bundle with MAINGEAR

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High School Esports League (HSEL), the longest-running competitive gaming organization with over 1,500 partnered high schools across North America, today announced the launch of the HSEL Esports Equipment Bundle hardware program. In partnership with MAINGEAR, HSEL is offering schools that sign up for three years of esports competition six high-end gaming PCs, complete with Razer peripherals.

High School Esports League 3 Year Equipment Bundle

The Esports Equipment Bundle includes unlimited access to HSEL competitions for three years, with unlimited teams and student slots, plus six MAINGEAR VYBE gaming rigs powered by AMD Ryzen processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics cards, and all of the other components necessary to play today and tomorrow's esports titles at peak performance.

Aspiring esports competitors will hone their reflexes and call the shots using Razer peripherals: each Esports Equipment Bundle PC comes equipped with a Razer BlackWidow Ultimate keyboard, DeathAdder Essential mouse, and Electra V2 headset.

Schools interested in securing the lowest rate for HSEL league fees but who aren't in need of PC gaming hardware can sign up for the League Pro pass for unlimited access to HSEL competition for three years, locked in at a lower price point.

"One of the biggest hurdles to running a fantastic high school esports program is making sure students have access to the hardware they need to compete at their best," said Mason Mullenioux, co-founder and CEO of High School Esports League. "Thanks to the size of HSEL's network of partnered schools, we have a unique opportunity to bring high-end gaming equipment to thousands of schools—affordably."

"The performance of Razer peripherals has been proven time and again with professional esports teams," said Seeson Mahathavorn, Global Talent Manager for Esports at Razer. "Knowing that future champions are being born out of organizations like HSEL, we are truly motivated to support this development of talent by completing their setups with winning mice, keyboards and headsets."

"MAINGEAR's core mission is to empower the next generation to be next," said Wallace Santos, founder and CEO of MAINGEAR. "Through this partnership with HSEL, giving thousands of students access to high performance gaming pc's and a world class competitive platform, we will be driving the future of esports together."

To learn more about the HSEL Esports Equipment Bundle hardware program and find out how to sign up, visit: https://www.highschoolesportsleague.com/3year

About High School Esports League

High School Esports League was founded in 2013 to bridge the gap between competitive gaming and education. Now with more than 1,500 partnered high schools, HSEL aims to help students reach their fullest potential through fun, competitive gaming communities, competitions, and educational opportunities.

About MAINGEAR

MAINGEAR is an innovative high performance PC system builder that offers custom desktops, notebooks, gaming chairs, and workstations. Each system is hand crafted for precision performance and uncompromised quality, and has won multiple Editors' Choice awards from publications such as PC Gamer, Hot Hardware, PC World, Maximum PC, Computer Shopper and more. With a passion to build the best high performance computers, MAINGEAR will continue to set the standard among system builders. MAINGEAR's expert team custom builds and supports all products in the United States. For more information visit: http://www.maingear.com/

About Razer

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services. Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone. Razer's software platform, with over 60 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher). Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China.

Media Contact

Chris Heintz

217077@email4pr.com

415-297-5302

SOURCE High School Esports League, LLC