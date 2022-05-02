Free Gas Giveaway, Just in Time for Memorial Weekend

Over $250 in Free Cannabis Products Being Given Away to One Lucky Winner

DETROIT, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovely Ladies Who Trim and Glass Jar have teamed up to give one lucky winner over $250 of cannabis products to enjoy for Free just before Memorial Weekend!! When you think of Memorial weekend what do you dream about? Relaxation, Backyard BBQs, maybe an ice-cold beer? How about a nice relaxing glass jar full of cannabis? Lovely Ladies Who Trim the #1 Cannabis Trim Team in Michigan wants to make your dreams come true by working with Glass Jar, a new provisioning center in Monroe, MI, to give you over $250 in delicious cannabis goodies.

Lovely Ladies Who Trim will announce the winner on their website LovelyLadiesWhoTrim.com and on their Instagram @lovellyladieswhotrim at 4:20pm on May 27, 2022. The goodies will be available immediately for pick up with a valid government issued ID at Glass Jar 14733 S Telegraph Rd. Monroe, MI.

"We are excited for our local trim team to partner up with Glass Jar on this giveaway right before Memorial Weekend," says Lynn Brewer VP of Lovely Ladies Who Trim. "We all have been waiting for summer and this is the best way to kick it off"

To enter to win you must: First, follow Lovely Ladies Who Trim @lovelyladieswhotrim and Glass Jar @glassjarcannabis on Instagram. Second, post and tag both Lovely Ladies Who Trim and Glass Jar on Instagram mentioning the $250 Free Gas Giveaway. Third, subscribe and mention in the comments the $250 Free Gas Giveaway on LovelyLadiesWhoTrim.com. Each new post on Instagram gives you another chance to win! Must be 21+.

"With gas prices being so high we thought this gift for a lucky winner would be exciting and fun," says Brewer, "We've given 3 easy steps to enter the contest so anyone over the age of 21 can win!"

Lovely Ladies Who Trim is Michigan's first licensed professional trim team specializing in trimming, harvest, and packaging services for medical and recreational cannabis growers. The company has worked with over 100 clients and have harvested over 50,000 pounds of product since 2018. Lovely Ladies Who Trim minimizes the stress and maximizes your return on investment with every harvest by providing top notch professional trimmers and post harvest associates. Lovely Ladies Who Trim is the most trusted traveling trim team in Michigan providing FAST, CLEAN and SECURE service each and every harvest.

