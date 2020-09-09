Free Guac: Familia Camarena® Tequila, Most Awarded Tequila, Says 'Guac On Us' For National Guacamole Day

Camarena is committed to honoring its heritage and creating unique experiences that bring people together. They are excited to work directly with consumers through this digital activation to reimburse consumers for guac they purchase on September 16.

Throughout the day, Camarena will reimburse consumers across the United States who purchase guac. In order to receive this reimbursement via PayPal, participants must: be 21+ and follow Camarena's official Instagram account ( @camarenatequila ); post a picture to their Instagram (story or in-feed) of their receipt showing the guac add-on fee and the date; tag Camarena's official Instagram account ( @camarenatequila ); and use the hashtag #GuacOnUs. Once received, Camarena will send a DM asking for the participant's PayPal information and will send a reimbursement fee, up to $8 per customer, directly to the participant's PayPal account on a first come, first served basis, up to a total of $10,000 in reimbursements. For full program details, eligibility, and Terms & Conditions, visit https://discover.tequilacamarena.com/familia-features/camarena-says-have-some-guac-on-us.

Camarena's award-winning tequila portfolio includes Silver, Reposado and Añejo expressions. All Camarena tequilas are harvested by hand from 100% blue weber agave in the Jalisco's Arandas Highlands, and are distilled through a proprietary method that blends traditional ovens and modern techniques. Camarena's portfolio is one of the smoothest and best-tasting tequila portfolios on the market. To learn more about Camarena, visit www.tequilacamarena.com.

Camarena is proud to help those supporting the food and beverage industry and encourages consumers to continue to safely do so during these difficult times, but especially on Wednesday, September 16, when the only thing extra should be YOU! #GuacOnUs

Due to local restrictions, consumers in the following states are not able to participate in the promotion: AL, AR, CT, IN, ME, MN, MO, NH, NC, OK, PA, TX, UT.

About Camarena Tequila:

With a legacy of six generations of tequila making experience, Familia Camarena Tequila is made from 100 percent blue agave grown in the Los Altos Highlands region of Jalisco, one of Mexico's most prestigious tequila districts. Produced in Arandas at the family-owned and operated distillery, each bottle is double distilled, as well as bottled, labeled and packaged by hand. The Familia Camarena Tequila portfolio includes a 100% Blue Agave Silver, a 100% Blue Agave Reposado and a 100% Blue Agave Añejo.© 2020 Camarena Tequila, Healdsburg, CA. All rights reserved

SOURCE Camarena Tequila

Related Links

http://www.tequilacamarena.com

