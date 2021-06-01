Free Hemp For Everyone -Responsibly Organic Launches Ever Fruit Freshness Packs

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responsibly Organic has launched another amazing hemp product. The Ever Fruit Freshness Packs are made with 100% USA grown hemp and are used to extend the edible life of fruits & veggies for up to a week or more! Unfortunately, the deterioration including discoloration, and mold seen in produce is caused by bacteria. Hemp is scientifically known to have anti-bacterial and anti-microbial features making it the perfect partner to healthy produce. Responsibly Organic wants to raise awareness of the growing uses of hemp in everyday ways around the household and for a short time they will ship these freshness packs throughout the U.S. By going to one of their websites, www.ResponsiblyOrganic.com or www.Ever-Fruit.com and requesting the samples.