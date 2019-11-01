Free Holidaze Event to Benefit Newborn Hope

"The holidays are a time to celebrate family and community, but they can also be stressful," says Stephanie Edwards, vice president of Gold Hill Mesa. "We love partnering with Genesis MedSpa to create an event that honors self-care as well as care for our loved ones and our community through charitable giving to worthy causes like Newborn Hope."

The work of Newborn Hope and the impact of its statewide programs are critical, as prematurity remains the leading cause of death and leading cause of lifelong disabilities in newborns. Gold Hill Mesa and Genesis MedSpa invite the Colorado Springs community to take part in this fun and festive event and brighten the holidays for babies and families in need.

Who: Open to the public

When: Thursday, November 7, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Gold Hill Mesa Community Center

142 South Raven Mine Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

About Gold Hill Mesa

Gold Hill Mesa is a traditional neighborhood development with a vision of building a mixed-use community in Colorado Springs with a balance of functional design and aesthetic appeal. Their goal is to bring to residents the ability to live, work and shop within the community through a network of greenways and parks. Gold Hill Mesa is proud to work with masterful builders in classic architectural styles with modern features befitting a vibrant and inviting community.

