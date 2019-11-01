Free Holidaze Event to Benefit Newborn Hope
Gold Hill Mesa Partners with Genesis MedSpa for Annual Holiday Fundraiser
Nov 01, 2019, 10:00 ET
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Hill Mesa, a master planned community in Colorado Springs is partnering with Genesis MedSpa for their annual Holidaze event on Thursday, November 7 from 5-8 p.m. The event, which will be held at the Gold Hill Mesa community center is free and open to the public.
This year, Holidaze will feature dueling pianos and free spa services from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds from food and beverage sales will benefit Newborn Hope, a non-profit that provides resources for Colorado babies and families impacted by prematurity.
"The holidays are a time to celebrate family and community, but they can also be stressful," says Stephanie Edwards, vice president of Gold Hill Mesa. "We love partnering with Genesis MedSpa to create an event that honors self-care as well as care for our loved ones and our community through charitable giving to worthy causes like Newborn Hope."
The work of Newborn Hope and the impact of its statewide programs are critical, as prematurity remains the leading cause of death and leading cause of lifelong disabilities in newborns. Gold Hill Mesa and Genesis MedSpa invite the Colorado Springs community to take part in this fun and festive event and brighten the holidays for babies and families in need.
Who: Open to the public
When: Thursday, November 7, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Gold Hill Mesa Community Center
142 South Raven Mine Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
About Gold Hill Mesa
Gold Hill Mesa is a traditional neighborhood development with a vision of building a mixed-use community in Colorado Springs with a balance of functional design and aesthetic appeal. Their goal is to bring to residents the ability to live, work and shop within the community through a network of greenways and parks. Gold Hill Mesa is proud to work with masterful builders in classic architectural styles with modern features befitting a vibrant and inviting community.
Media Contact
Heather Kelly
SSPR
heather@sspr.com
SOURCE Gold Hill Mesa
