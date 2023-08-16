Free Homemade Cooking Class Sponsored by Veal.org

News provided by

Veal.org

16 Aug, 2023, 13:33 ET

Learn how to cook Creamy Chipotle Shells on August 24th

ROME, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veal, Discover Delicious is proud to partner with HomemadeCooking.com to offer consumers free livestream cooking classes. Launched in 2020 by Chef Joel Gamoran, Homemade quickly became the go-to source for at-home culinary learning. With studios located in Seattle, Washington, the Homemade team taught over 550,000 students across the globe in 2022.

Continue Reading
Comforting creamy shells, delicious ground veal, fresh corn, and basil bring the summer sunshine freshness.
Comforting creamy shells, delicious ground veal, fresh corn, and basil bring the summer sunshine freshness.

Join Veal, Discover Delicious on August 24, 2023, to live stream how to cook Creamy Chipotle Shells. Late summer has all the golden toasty vibes we want to hang on to, and autumn begins to whisper in our ear. This recipe celebrates both seasons, with comforting creamy shells, and fresh corn and basil bring the summer sunshine freshness. Make this dish on a Sunday and enjoy the delicious leftovers all week!

Click here to register for the Homemade cooking class on August 24th. Veal, Discover Delicious is Funded by Beef Farmers and Ranchers. To learn more about the veal industry or to search for veal recipes, visit veal.org.

About The Beef Checkoff:
The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

Contact: Gabby Glenister
Director of Veal Promotion
315.337.2568
[email protected]

SOURCE Veal.org

Also from this source

Stuffed Veal Cutlets for Summer Grilling

Veal.org Answers Most Asked Questions About the Veal Industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.