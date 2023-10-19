FREE INJURY PREVENTION AND FALL-RISK SCREENINGS OFFERED FOR ASHEVILLE ADULTS AT BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY THROUGH NOVEMBER 30

News provided by

Upstream Rehabilitation

19 Oct, 2023, 16:34 ET

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control reports, "Every second an adult in the U.S. falls." Additional CDC research shows falls are the leading cause of injury and death in people over age 65. To help you be proactive in taking preventive measures, Benchmark Physical Therapy is offering complimentary fall risk screenings through November 30.

Continue Reading
Injury Prevention and Fall-Risk Screenings through November 30 (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)
Injury Prevention and Fall-Risk Screenings through November 30 (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

The free assessments are available 9 a.m.4 p.m., at Benchmark Clinic locations in Asheville as part of the company's "Move to Live" campaign, an initiative encouraging adults to be mobile, active, and independent while keeping them safe in their homes and communities. The free screenings involve answering a series of health questions followed by balance, stability, strength, and agility tests. 

"By determining whether an individual is at risk, we can recommend intervention strategies, such as physical therapy," says Blake Hersch, PT, DPT, OCS, Partner, and Clinic Director for Benchmark Physical Therapy in Asheville.

A study by the Moran Company found PT significantly contributes to injury prevention and PT users are 50% less likely to have injury-related hospitalizations and 50% less likely to have injury-related emergency room visits in the six months following their initial fall.

A study in the American Journal of Epidemiology reveals falling once doubles your chances of falling again and individuals who fall are often afraid of doing it again, which can lead to decreased activity levels. The CDC reports when someone is less active, they become weaker, which increases their chances of falling.

Dr. Hersch encourages Asheville adults to participate in these complimentary fall risk assessments, "so we can assess your risk factors and help you prevent future falls that can lead to devastating, life-changing events." He adds, "people over 65 are not the only ones at risk of falling. Research shows anyone with neurological disorders such as MS, Cerebral Palsy and Parkinson's are often at high risk of falling and there are many patients with musculoskeletal conditions, like osteoporosis, who are at risk."

To book a free assessment before November 30, log on to www.movetoliveusa.com and select a location, time, and date.

Benchmark Physical Therapy is a member of the Upstream Rehabilitation family, the nation's largest dedicated provider of out-patient physical therapy services with more than 1,200 U.S. locations.

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

Also from this source

FREE FALL-RISK ASSESSMENTS OFFERED AT BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY AND RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY

FREE FALL-RISK ASSESSMENTS OFFERED AT BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY AND RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY

The Centers for Disease Control reports, "Every second, an adult in the U.S. falls." Additional CDC research shows falls are the leading cause of...
FREE FALL-RISK ASSESSMENTS OFFERED FOR ADULTS IN FORT WAYNE, INDIANA

FREE FALL-RISK ASSESSMENTS OFFERED FOR ADULTS IN FORT WAYNE, INDIANA

The Centers for Disease Control reports, "Every second an adult in the U.S. falls." Additional CDC research shows falls are the leading cause of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.