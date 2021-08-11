Free Iran Summit Post Event Statement

Among the long list of 1,200 distinguished supporters addressing the Summit were Janez Janša, Prime Minister of Slovenia; Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State (2018-2021); Donna Brazile, Acting Chair of the Democratic National Committee (2016- 2017); Stephen Harper, Prime Minister of Canada (2006-2015); Franco Frattini, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy (2008 –2011); Pandeli Majko, former Prime Minister of Albania; General James Jones the 22 nd US National Security Adviser; dozens of leading U.S. Senators and House members from both the Democratic and Republican parties, including Senators Robert Menendez, Cory Booker, Ted Cruz, Roy Blunt, and Congressmen Kevin McCarthy, and Hakeem Jeffries; and several former European ministers, including the former foreign ministers of France, Italy, and Poland, the former British and French defense ministers, and the leader of Europe's People's Party, the largest in Europe.

The Summit took place following the contentious appointment of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's next president, and drew a global audience to the event calling for his prosecution for his role in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners. In a remarkable show of international unity, 1,000 Resistance Units in Iran and supporters of the Resistance participated in the Summit online from 50,000 locations in 105 countries joining members of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MEK-PMOI) at Ashraf 3 in Albania and other supporters at organized live gatherings in 17 countries, while millions of supporters worldwide tuned in to participate via direct live-stream social media and satellite television in four languages.

"Humanity, hope, and determination define this movement and the organizers managed to overcome all of the challenges facing this annual gathering by delivering an even larger, more inclusive hybrid experience that allowed us to connect with fellow supporters from inside Iran, Ashraf 3 and nearly every country around the world. Whether you were watching online or participating in one of the many live events taking place, the organizers had created an immersive experience unifying all of us. This year's event will never be forgotten," said Dr. Hanifeh Khayyeri, a human rights activist and Free Iran supporter.

This year's Summit also inspired record levels of engagement on social media platforms, social sharing, and other acts of online advocacy. #FreeIran2021 and #1988Massacre were trending in Germany,Sweden, Norway, US, Saudi Arabia, UAE with #FreeIran2021 reaching one million tweets.

Organized by Iran Freedom, the most extensive grassroots organization network for Iranian liberation, the Summit is an annual event demonstrating worldwide political and grassroots support for the Iranian resistance movement. Iran Freedom mobilizes activists, policymakers, and citizens worldwide through other organized events and campaigns throughout the year in support of justice, sovereignty, human rights, freedom, and the Democratic Alternative in Iran. For ongoing news and updates, please visit www.iranfreedom.org.

Sarah Rahimi

Tel: +1 (571) 281-7167

Iran Freedom

[email protected]

SOURCE Free Iran World Summit