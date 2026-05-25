FREE ISN'T FREE: NEW REPORT BY WEB3 FOUNDATION FINDS BIG TECH AND AI EARN UP TO $831,000 IN LIFETIME VALUE FROM THE DATA OF EACH U.S. INTERNET USER

ZUG, Switzerland, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking new report published today revealed that Big Tech and AI companies earn up to $831,497 in commercial value from each American internet user over a digital lifetime. This equates to a staggering $268 trillion across the combined population over a period of 60 years.

New research from Web3 Foundation finds Big Tech and AI companies earn up to $831,000 in lifetime value from from each US internet user. Credit: Pocketlight

The study by the Web3 Foundation calculated the companies earn up to $6,565 per year from USA internet users, up to $1,605 per user in the United Kingdom and Europe and $265 in the rest of the world. Globally this equates to an annual amount of up to $694 per internet user.

Over a lifetime that means the commercial value for a user in the USA is a huge $831,497 in the USA, $189,470 in UK and Europe, $47,435 elsewhere and $124,184 globally when inflation-linked.

The report titled 'The Hidden Price of Free: What Your Data Is Really Worth', shows that the modern internet is not free but paid for through personal data. Searches, clicks, locations, purchases, prompts, messages, images, preferences and behavioural signals are collected, analysed and monetised by some of the world's most powerful companies, usually without users having meaningful visibility, bargaining power or participation in the value created.

In relative terms, the amount being earned from a US internet user over their lifetime when inflation is not being factored in ($393,785) is close to the Q1 2026 median sales price of a new US house, which was $403,200. On an inflation-linked basis, the US lifetime figure of $831,497 is roughly equivalent to two such homes.

Elsewhere, the lifetime figure is equivalent to three years of full-time employment in the UK, using the latest British government benchmark of $52,328.46 per annum. Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Anthropic, Microsoft and Meta are explicitly listed in the report, each earning up to $1,000 annually on a single internet user.

Gavin Wood, founder of the Web3 Foundation, explained: "For too long, the internet has operated on an implicit bargain that users do not fully understand: convenience in exchange for surveillance. This report helps expose the scale of that imbalance. The modern digital economy is powered by human data, yet the people generating that value have little visibility, control or participation in the upside.

"Web3 technology can offer a path toward a more equitable internet, where individuals have genuine ownership over their digital lives rather than simply being the raw material for someone else's business model."

Unlike previous attempts to estimate the value of personal data, which have focused mainly on advertising revenue per active user, Web3 Foundation's methodology takes a broader view of how human data is monetised in the modern digital economy. The study examines advertising, AI subscriptions, enterprise licensing, API access, data brokerage, marketplaces, algorithmic recommendations and AI-driven cost savings.

This allowed the findings to account not only for social media and search platforms, but also for emerging AI firms, hardware-linked digital ecosystems and data brokers whose business models increasingly depend on collecting, analysing and reusing personal data at scale.

The report stresses that the figures are not presented as precise valuations or direct cash entitlements owed to individuals. Instead, they are intended as a benchmark for understanding the scale of commercial value associated with personal data and the extent to which that value is captured by companies rather than users.

Web3 Foundation argues that artificial intelligence makes the imbalance more urgent. Personal data is no longer used only to target adverts. It is used to train models, improve recommendations, power enterprise systems, build behavioural profiles, create predictive products and generate new forms of machine intelligence.

Every search query, location signal, online purchase, social interaction, uploaded image or chatbot prompt can become part of a wider data economy. As AI systems become more capable, human-origin data becomes more valuable, while users remain largely excluded from the economic upside.

The report says Web3 offers a fundamentally different vision for the internet. Rather than relying on centralised platforms that collect and monetise user data behind closed doors, Web3 technologies are built on decentralised digital infrastructure that can give individuals greater control over their identity, assets and online activity.

In a Web3-enabled internet, users could decide what data they share, with whom and on what terms. The report argues this could shift power away from dominant technology platforms and towards the individuals who generate the underlying value.

Bill Laboon, Vice President of Technical Operations at Web3 Foundation said: "The internet does not have to work this way. For decades, digital platforms have been built around centralised control, where users hand over their data, identity and value in exchange for access to services.

"Web3 represents a fundamentally different model, one where individuals can own their digital assets, verify their identity without surrendering personal information and participate more fairly in the online economy. As AI accelerates and data becomes even more valuable, building a more transparent, user-led internet is becoming increasingly urgent."

The study screened 150 companies drawn from the first 100 companies in Forbes Global 2000 2025 and all companies in Forbes AI 50 2026. Of these, 129 qualified as Big Data companies under the report's seven-criterion framework. They included 65 AI-first subscription or API companies, 31 ad-funded platforms, 14 hardware-bundled companies and 19 data brokers.

The model produces Conservative, Central and Expansive scenarios to reflect uncertainty around revenue attribution, regional monetisation, user numbers and AI-driven uplift. The report uses PDAV as its headline benchmark because it is designed to capture the broader commercial value associated with active user participation, data generation, behavioural signals and AI-driven revenue growth.

Table 1 – USA findings:

Measure Conservative Central Expansive Per person per year $4,816 $6,565 $8,531 Per person over a 61-year digital lifetime $288,969 $393,878 $511,869 Per person over a 61-year digital lifetime, inflation-linked $610,029 $831,497 $1.08m

Table 2 – Global findings:

Measure Conservative Central Expansive Per person per year $485 $694 $908 Per person over a 61-year digital lifetime $29,127 $41,651 $54,499 Per person over a 61-year digital lifetime, inflation-linked $86,845 $124,184 $162,492

Table 3 – North America findings:

Measure Conservative Central Expansive Per person per year $3,390 $4,654 $6,090 Per person over a 61-year digital lifetime $203,394 $279,253 $365,386 Per person over a 61-year digital lifetime, inflation-linked $429,376 $589,518 $771,350

Table 4 – UK and Europe findings:

Measure Conservative Central Expansive Per person per year $938 $1,605 $2,206 Per person over a 61-year digital lifetime $56,273 $96,274 $132,387 Per person over a 61-year digital lifetime, inflation-linked $110,746 $189,470 $260,542

Table 5 – Rest of the world findings:

Measure Conservative Central Expansive Per person per year $155 $265 $407 Per person over a 61-year digital lifetime $9,270 $15,909 $24,424 Per person over a 61-year digital lifetime, inflation-linked $27,641 $47,435 $72,821

In the USA, the annual PDAV Central figure of $6,563 is equivalent to almost a full month of median household income. Median US household income was $83,730 in 2024, making the annual PDAV figure about 7.8 per cent of that benchmark.

Over a lifetime, the US PDAV Central figure of $393,785 is close to the Q1 2026 median sales price of a new US house, which was $403,200. On an inflation-linked basis, the US lifetime figure of $831,301 is roughly equivalent to two such homes.

Set against retirement savings, the US lifetime figure is larger than many people's entire pension pot. Vanguard reported an average 401(k) account balance of $148,153 in 2024 and a median balance of $38,176. The US lifetime central figure is about 2.7 times the average and more than ten times the median.

The report uses Personal Data Annual Value, or PDAV, as its headline benchmark. PDAV estimates the annual commercial value associated with personal data across multiple types of company and revenue model, including advertising platforms, AI subscription businesses, API providers, enterprise software providers, data brokers and hardware-linked digital ecosystems. It goes beyond traditional ARPU analysis by recognising that value is created not only from active users, but also from non-users, scraped data subjects, inferred profiles, public-corpus subjects and content contributors. This gives an estimate of both extraction value – the revenue firms earn or save through the monetisation improvements driven by human-origin data – and the raw resale value, meaning the market price of isolated data points or identity bundles traded through data brokers or exchanges. Over the course of a digital lifetime, a single user may generate thousands in platform value, while fragments of their raw identity may individually sell for little more than the price of a coffee.

The paper does not claim that PDAV is a precise cash entitlement owed to every individual. Rather it is a vital benchmark for understanding the scale of commercial value associated with personal data. It shows that the current internet economy depends on a vast transfer of value from individuals to companies, usually without meaningful visibility, bargaining power, compensation or control.

The Switzerland-established Web3 Foundation supports the development of a decentralised and user-led internet. It funds research and development teams building decentralised web software protocols, with a focus on giving users greater control over their identity, data, digital assets and online interactions. The Web 3 Foundation will be hosting the Web3 Summit at Funkhaus Berlin on 18-19 June 2026, bringing together the builders, technologists, investors and policymakers shaping the next phase of the internet. Media passes and interview opportunities are available.

The White Paper can be downloaded here: https://web3.foundation/insights/

To learn more about the content of the report please contact Stuart Macdonald at +44 7921336725 and [email protected]

SOURCE Web3 Foundation