FREE Kubernetes Learning Platform Launched by Kasten by Veeam

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten by Veeam® , the market leader for Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, today announced the launch of the Kasten Kubernetes Learning Series , a free educational program designed to improve the Kubernetes skill sets of all levels of practitioners, including novices, developers, operations and Kubernetes administrators. Self-paced, interactive, and hands-on, the program offers expert instruction, resources, and tools for all Kubernetes users. Tapping into the vast Kubernetes expertise of industry leaders and Kasten by Veeam's in-house team, users will have the opportunity to develop in-demand technical skills with coursework, training materials, and Kubernetes certification programs spanning cloud native fundamentals and open source technologies. Also included are insights into application mobility, backup, and disaster recovery in cloud native environments.

Kubernetes adoption has grown rapidly. A recent report by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) found that more than 90% of organizations surveyed were using Kubernetes in 2020 — an increase of 33% over the previous two years. However, the lack of Kubernetes training has been cited as one of the major challenges by the community. To meet the community demand for effective learning at all levels, Kasten by Veeam is offering free Kubernetes training opportunities for the most sought after Kubernetes skills based on practical, real world implementations, use cases, and experience.

"Kubernetes is the de facto platform for running applications at scale. Enterprises are increasingly reliant on its ecosystem for business operations. Cloud, development, and IT operations teams must keep up with the rate of innovation happening on the platform," said Vaibhav Kamra, CTO and co-founder, Kasten by Veeam. "Kasten by Veeam takes its role as leading CNCF member seriously. It's important to us that we're able to share our resources with the greater community. As a result, the Kasten Kubernetes Learning Series provides a unique educational experience with its distinctive focus on data management, backup, and storage with the added benefit of the deep Kubernetes knowledge from our team experts who run the labs."

To introduce the Kubernetes Learning Series, Kasten by Veeam will provide a "KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021 Special Edition Lab" for attendees both live in the Kasten booth (D4) and virtually. This will allow users to register for the learning series and test the lab environment in an accelerated way.

Also available will be the first full learning module, Kubernetes Principles, which includes three hands on 60 minute labs:

Lab 1 - Build your first Kubernetes cluster

- Build your first Kubernetes cluster Lab 2 - Installing and exploring an application

Installing and exploring an application Lab 3 - Backing up an application

As users complete labs, they will be awarded badges to acknowledge their accomplishments. Additional modules will be launched soon and led by Michael Cade, Senior Global Technologist and Community Evangelist, Kasten by Veeam, along with Kubernetes community leaders. Links to community resources and upcoming events are also provided on the learning website.

"There is serious demand on engineers and architects to be increasingly fluent in using Kubernetes to build and deploy containerized applications and services. However, the platform is still relatively new and requires new skills to be learned," said Adam Fisher, Technical Solutions Architect, World Wide Technology. "While there are other Kubernetes learning platforms out there, none have the same practical focus on data management, backup, and storage that the Kasten Kubernetes Learning Series has, nor do they have the depth of real-world Kubernetes knowledge that the lab instructors bring to the program."

To register for the Kasten Kubernetes Learning Series and complete Module One: Kubernetes Principles, please visit learning.kasten.io .

