Free Live Demo: Unlocking B2B Marketplace Success With OroMarketplace

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc., today announced that it will host an inaugural live demo of its purpose-built open-source B2B marketplace platform, OroMarketplace, on October 7th. The Oro leadership team will be on hand to demonstrate key capabilities that make OroCommerce the undisputed B2B leader in the highly competitive digital marketplace space.

With marketplaces now accounting for 62% of global web sales , B2B merchants need robust, flexible infrastructure and rich features to enable them to transition into marketplace selling. Recognized by Gartner's 2021 Market Guide for Marketplace Operations , OroMarketplace is agile enough to support B2B marketplaces of any kind or size, empowering sellers to rapidly implement B2B, B2C, B2G, B2X, franchise network ordering, services procurement, bookings and appointments, and physical goods marketplaces.

The live demo will explore the opportunities that come with multi-vendor B2B marketplaces, and highlight a slew of OroMarketplace capabilities, including operator, vendor, and customer features. Oro experts will offer operators tips on setting up product approval workflows, vendor permissions, and marketplace monetization strategies. Marketplace operators will also receive actionable insights to help them manage seller pages, products, customers, and even multiple warehouses, along with strategies for launching products, uploading catalogs, and setting up storefronts.

Participants will include manufacturers and distributors; marketplace operators seeking a platform suited to their B2B needs; B2B start-ups looking to enter a new marketplace niche; and private and venture capital investment companies looking to boost the value of their portfolios. Franchise operators, commercial and governmental procurement specialists, and IT consulting and development companies will also get particular value from the session.

The free demo will be held on October 7. Sign up here https://oroinc.com/oromarketplace/oromarketplace-live-demo/ to reserve your spot.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroCommerce, OroCRM, OroPlatform, and now OroMarketplace. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroMarketplace, visit https://oroinc.com/oromarketplace/ .

