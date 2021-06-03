Free Live National Advocacy Forum for Suicide Prevention Advocates Offered on June 7

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest suicide prevention organization, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is hosting a virtual National Advocacy Forum which brings together AFSP volunteer Field Advocates from across the country to learn about legislation that can save lives.

The live event will be held on June 7 and is free and open to the public and media.

The event will include remarks from members of Congress, representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Defense (DoD), mental health advocacy organizations, and others impacted by suicide and mental health. AFSP's top policy priorities will be highlighted.

WHEN: 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. ET, June 7

WHERE: View live event here

WHAT: AFSP's annual Advocacy Forum is our largest effort each year to encourage legislators to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health policies that we know can save lives. Sessions will focus on:

Federal Funding for Suicide Prevention Research

988 and the Continuum of Crisis Care

Infrastructure to Support Suicide Prevention

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)

Diversity & Inclusion

Peer Support Programs

Suicidal ideation

Upstream Approaches to Suicide Prevention

To view the full agenda, confirmed speakers, and register for the event please visit the 12th Annual Advocacy Forum event page.

To sign up as a volunteer AFSP Field Advocate to receive regular updates on the virtual Forum and future events, visit afsp.org/advocate.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Related Links

www.afsp.org

