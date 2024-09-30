FREE LIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES TODAY, GIVING FANS AN UNMATCHED SELECTION OF 100+ FREE STREAMED CHANNELS OF PRO, AMATEUR AND EMERGING SPORTS

Fans-First Focus of FAST Platform, Led By Streaming Industry Leaders, Will Shake Up Televised Sports

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitalizing on the universal appeal of sports — from top-tier professional and college to amateur and emerging sports — streaming industry leaders Cathy Rasenberger (Rasenberger Media, LLC), Ryan James and James Patrick (OTT Studio, LLC), and Geoff Clark (acTVe) announced the launch today of Free Live Sports . It is a free sports streaming platform offering an unmatched selection of 100+ live sports channels, plus rights to thousands of premium on-demand sports movies, docs, series and highlights — all at no cost to viewers — giving fans unparalleled access to premium sports action from around the globe, anytime, anywhere.

Having secured the rights to 100+ channels of subscription-free sports and lifestyle programming (68 are live, 34 will be onboarded by the end of October), Free Live Sports already has a huge selection of sports genres. These range from Football to Futbol, Motorsports to MMA, Fishing to Poker, Extreme Sports to eSports, Raquet Sports, Billiards, Cricket, College Sports, Major League Sports, and more. A sampling of the sports channels include: ACCDN, Big 12 Network, Willow Sports, Glory Kickboxing, PFL, Boxing TV, Mike Tyson TV, Motorsport.tv, MAVTV, MotoAmerica, PokerGo, Tennis Channel, Court Sports Network, Powder, SURFER, NitroCircus TV, Teton Gravity, World of Free Sports, CampusLore, Origin Sports, Billiard TV, Cornhole TV, ChessTV, Wired2Fish, Horse and Country, TNA Wrestling; Strongman Champions League, ChessTV, Perfect Game, BLEAV, SportsGrid Live, Outdoor America, Pursuit Up and more. In short, passionate fans of nearly every sport category will find compelling, must-watch programming to satisfy their hunger.

Already, Free Live Sports is the largest, most comprehensive FAST and VOD dedicated sports platform in the world, available in more than 75 countries, with a focus on established markets for CTV advertising. Its content is available across multiple devices: web, mobile, connected TVs, and set top boxes. Free Live Sports is prioritizing its expansion in the U.S. where the FAST business is exploding, with new app launches on ROKU and FIRE TV. Android, VIZIO, IOS, tvOS and other platforms are launching soon.

The Free Live Sports platform has a fans-first strategy that provides viewers unparalleled access to sports action, starting at launch. Through their new joint venture, called Sports Studio, Inc., the four partners recently acquired the UK-based Sports Tribal platform, the premier free sports streaming platform in the EU with a robust lineup of channels and a global footprint. The Sports Studio partners are building Free Live Sports on that formidable foundation, adding dozens of new premium sports and lifestyle channels.

"From the outset, we are providing fans with the opportunity to experience their favorite sports and competitions," Free Live Sports founders and partners Cathy Rasenberger, Ryan James, James Patrick, and Geoff Clark said in a joint statement. "With our combined expertise in launching, marketing, operating, and optimizing cable and streaming channels and OTT apps, we are rapidly establishing ourselves as the primary FAST destination for millions of passionate sports fans."

To supercharge the growth of its unrivaled lineup of ad-free sports channels and VOD, the Sports Studio team is leveraging the consumer marketing power of its existing companies' owned and operated network of U.S. streaming services. The team plans to capitalize on its strong relationships with leading OEMs and third-party FAST streaming services to expand the reach of their programming partners' content as well as O&O FAST channels in development.

"Our fans-first focus is why we are looking forward to partnerships with major sports leagues in the U.S. that already have, or are developing, their own branded FAST channels. Free Live Sports can help them broaden their reach and attract new fans within our rapidly growing user base," the partners' statement concluded.

ABOUT SPORTS STUDIO, INC.:

Sports Studio Inc. is dedicated to delivering and monetizing free, high-quality sports programming across linear and on-demand platforms. As the owner and operator of Free Live Sports, the world's leading Free Ad-Supported Sports Streaming Television platform, we bring live, on-demand, and exclusive sports content to a global Audience — at no cost to the viewer. In addition, we provide a powerful avenue for brands to engage directly with sports fans, creating meaningful connections between advertisers and their target audience. Visit sportsstudio.tv

