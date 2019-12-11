Free Lung Scans in Brooklyn

"We believe our lung cancer screening project could be the vital step in significantly cutting lung cancer deaths in Brooklyn, the other 4 boroughs of New York City, and, in fact, throughout New York State and around the country," says Bruce Ratner.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality globally, and is the number one cancer killer in New York City.

"The fact is," continues Mr. Ratner, "the Brooklyn borough is one of the hardest hit, recording almost 800 lung cancer deaths per year. That's nearly equal to the number of Brooklyn residents who die each year of prostate, breast, and colorectal cancers combined!"

Early detection is the best way to achieve a dramatic reduction in these numbers. Late-stage lung cancer is almost always fatal and frighteningly swift.

Bruce Ratner, prominent real estate developer and philanthropist, established the Center for Early Detection of Cancer in memory of his brother, Michael, who passed away almost four years ago, in 2016. "For those we loved and lost," says an impassioned Bruce Ratner, "many of us wish that the concept of early detection of cancers had been available. Through this Campaign, we can make sure that others have the chance that our loved ones regrettably did not."

What's incredibly heartening is the fact that the early-stage disease is highly treatable. Many studies have shown that an estimated 88% of patients whose lung cancer is detected at Stage I survive for 10 or more years – this is more than double the survival rate if detected later on. Unfortunately, detection of early stage lung cancer is rare, with minorities and the underserved being 25% less likely to find their lung cancers early.

Mr. Ratner reinforces the message by emphasizing that "the ball is in our court. We have the tools necessary for the early detection of lung cancer. To date, three separate randomized-controlled trials looking at more than 65,000 subjects have shown that lung cancer screening of high-risk patients using low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) can reduce lung cancer mortality by 20 to 61 percent. The procedure is so effective that Medicare and most private insurance plans are required by law to cover it."

Currently, less than 5 percent of eligible patients are screened, meaning tens of hundreds of New Yorkers die unnecessarily of the disease each year."

The Michael D. Ratner Center for Early Detection of Cancer can – and will – be a catalyst in turning these dismal numbers around. The launch of this pilot project follows November's Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The goal is to screen 1,000 residents at multiple sites throughout NYC within the next 3 months.

CEDC's goal is to expand the program state-wide and then nation-wide.

One of the most commonly expressed concerns pertains to the rate of false positives findings from LDCT lung cancer screening. But, in fact, the procedure has a false positive rate comparable to that of widely accepted screening tools such as mammograms.

For more information on eligibility for free LDCT screening, call 855-LUNGS-NY (855-586-4769) or visit www.lungsny.org.

CEDC representatives and medical experts in the field are available for interviews and background information. The Mobile LDCT Unit will be parked at Metrotech Plaza in front of 5 Metrotech Center in Brooklyn, Monday December 9 - Monday December 23.

The Center for Early Detection of Cancer (CEDC) promotes screening for early detection of lung cancer to the underserved in the Greater New York City Area, through free low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening on a Mobile CT Unit.

SOURCE Michael D. Ratner Center for Early Detection of Cancer

