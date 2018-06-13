Free Luxury Shuttle: The North Fork Link Begins Service July 7

NORTH FORK, N.Y., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spending a weekend on the North Fork is about to get easier, thanks to a new initiative from The North Fork Promotion Council. Beginning Saturday, July 7th, the North Fork Link, a fleet of luxury vans, will take riders around the region, saving them the hassle of driving while helping to alleviate summertime traffic.

On July 7, The North Fork Promotion Council will launch the North Fork Link, a free hop-on hop-off shuttle service that will take riders around the region. Shuttles will run every 30-45 minutes from Riverhead to Greenport, and will operate Saturdays between July 7 - August 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Real time information and location updates will be available via the North Fork Now app. For information, visit NorthForkNow.org/nofolink.

Visitors from Long Island and New York City can arrive to Riverhead and points further east to Greenport via the Long Island Railroad or public and private bus services to connect with "The Link." The hop-on, hop-off service will allow riders to enjoy the wineries, breweries, restaurants, shops, art galleries and various points of interest at their own pace without worrying about driving or parking.

To kick off the festivities on July 7, the first 50 riders will be entered in to a drawing to win an overnight stay on the North Fork. In addition, all riders can enter an Instagram selfie contest for a chance to win a wine tasting and dinner at a local North Fork restaurant.

To address concerns about increased traffic in the area, The North Fork Promotion Council (NFPC) applied for and received a New York State Empire State Development (ESD) grant to provide a transportation solution. The solution is an elegant one: The North Fork Link shuttles have leather seats and are equipped with WiFi and power outlets. Professional drivers are employed by M&V Limousines, the company providing the vehicles. On-board local "concierges" will assist passengers with their itineraries, answer questions, and provide information about the North Fork.

"Suffolk County is constantly looking for new and innovative transportation options to draw visitors to our region," said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. "The North Fork Link does just that by allowing visitors to enjoy the world class attractions on the East End without the hassle of driving or parking."

"Our mission is to promote the North Fork through strategic partnerships while, at the same time, enhancing quality of life in the region," said Duncan Kennedy, president of The NFPC. "We're looking forward to welcoming visitors from New York and the surrounding area who can take advantage of this new complimentary and eco-friendly shuttle service."

"Domestic and international travelers alike are increasingly using public transportation, and this new shuttle service will allow the North Fork to benefit from tourism's economic impact without adding to vehicle traffic," said Kristen Jarnagin, President and CEO of Discover Long Island.

The North Fork Link will run every 30-45 minutes on Saturdays from the LIRR train station in Riverhead to Mattituck & Greenport, with designated stops along the bucolic villages of the North Fork. Riders will be able to access real-time information and location updates accessible by downloading the North Fork Now app.

The North Fork Link will operate Saturdays between July 7 and August 25, from 11am to 7pm. Users can learn more at NorthForkNow.org/nofolink.

View the list of North Fork Link stops: https://bit.ly/2JKyJ3t

Media Contact: Helen Patrikis, HP-PR: 197057@email4pr.com; 631-553-1370

About the North Fork Promotion Council

The North Fork Promotion Council is a cooperative initiative comprised of key associations, with a mission to promote the North Fork of Long Island through strategic marketing and advertising, enhancing its economy while preserving the environment and quality of life.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-luxury-shuttle-the-north-fork-link-begins-service-july-7-300665151.html

SOURCE North Fork Promotion Council

Related Links

https://www.northforknow.org

