Free Marijuana to Be Given Out at Comedy Show

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent passage of California's Adult Use Marijuana Act it is now legal to give marijuana to people over 21 and comedian Adam Hartle plans to do just that at his next comedy show in San Francisco this Saturday. "We just wanted to do something fun that's never been done before. Who knows, maybe in the future comedy clubs will have a 2 joint minimum instead," says Hartle referring to the 2 drink minimum rule adopted by many comedy clubs in America.

While comedy and cannabis have a long history together in film and in stand up, this will be the first time that a comedy crowd will receive free marijuana at a live show, however the audience can't light up during the performance as public consumption is still illegal in the Golden state. "The free cannabis giveaway will occur outside the venue before the show for anyone with a valid 21 and up ID, and the free weed is to be taken home and enjoyed responsibly per California law," says Anthony Hashem the show's producer. "However there will be adult beverages and munchies for sale during the show." Hartle and Hashem have a history of giving away free marijuana. They did a similar giveaway at the premier of their film, "Mile High- The Comeback of Cannabis" in 2014 which blended Hartle's stand up with the historic vote to legalize marijuana in Colorado. (https://www.theguardian.com/film/2014/jul/08/free-marijuana-documentary-mile-high-colorado)

The show itself will be hosted by Hartle and showcases the top Bay area comics including Joey Avery, Dauood Naimyar, and Annette Mullaney. For more information or to reserve your seats you can visit www.FreeWeedShow.com

Inquiries please text or call Adam Hartle at (904) 514-3134

SOURCE Adam Hartle