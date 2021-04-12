Free Mascara for Your Friends & Family With Blinc's Giveaway

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost two decades after launching their Original Tubing Technology Mascara, Blinc's UltraVolume provides the full-glam effect of liquid lash extensions, without the hassle of traditional application. Built with the company's closely guarded, superior tubing technology, UltraVolume forms water-resistant tubes around each lash to create a polished, put-together look that lasts from the gym to the office all the way through a full night of sleep.

With a sophisticated ultra-black, semi-matte finish, the flake-proof, smudge-proof and run-proof UltraVolume formula rivals even the most successful non-tubing mascaras' full-lash effect while ensuring wearers are prepared for whatever comes their way.

A testament to its confidence in the UltraVolume's perfection, Blinc is giving away thousands of products to its most enthusiastic fans so that they, their family and friends can get in on the cosmetic revolution.

"Our team at Blinc loves hearing from our customers and are thrilled with the reactions we've received so far on the UltraVolume mascara," said Kaitlin Brophy, Director of Marketing. "We created this product with our customers' busy schedules in mind, and that's why we're so excited to have our loyal fans and even new Blinc-customers try the product and share their own experiences."

For a chance to receive your own complementary UltraVolume Tubing Mascara, Blinc wants to hear why it's the perfect mascara for you. Simply tag your photos or videos sharing why you think it's great with the hashtags #Blinc and #ThePerfectMascara. If you're switching from another brand, compare Blinc's UltraVolume with your previous holy-grails. Blinc will communicate directly with selected winners until the end of the promotion, which will last until Dec. 31, 2021.

To purchase Blinc's UltraVolume Tubing Mascara, visit BlincInc.com, Sephora.com or Amazon.com. To stay up to date on the latest launches and promotions, follow Blinc on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Blinc

Based in Florida (USA), Blinc was founded in 1995 after it pioneered revolutionary tube-forming mascara and eyeliner technology that does not smudge, fade, flake or run. Today, Blinc continues to develop makeup that can confidently stay with you through tears of joy, a 16-hour flight, and even your marathon finish line photo. The conscious beauty brand is committed to a relentless pursuit of innovation by providing its customers with sacrifice-free products. To learn more visit: https://www.blincinc.com/

