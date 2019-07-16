Free Medicaid Guide Offers State-by-State Program Overview

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans who have health insurance through Medicaid could see changes to their coverage if the Section 1115 Medicaid waivers currently pending or already approved go into effect, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Kaiser Family Foundation. To help Medicaid recipients understand these and other program changes, nonprofit Transamerica Center for Health Studies® (TCHS) has released its 2019 Medicaid Guides for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, available here.

Medicaid is health insurance subject to federal standards but administered at the state government-level. States may determine their own covered populations and can obtain waivers to test and implement policies that differ from those set at the federal level, allowing for significant program variations state by state.

"One in five of some of America's poorest and most vulnerable people receive coverage through Medicaid, but it's not always easy for them to navigate eligibility requirements, benefit options and coverage," said Hector De La Torre, executive director of Transamerica Center for Health Studies. "Our free guides are specific to each state, helping people estimate eligibility, costs, and understand their options."

The TCHS guide is regularly updated to reflect current:

eligibility requirements

income guidelines

coverage for different populations

needed documentation and how to apply

coverage for veterans and Medicare recipients

out-of-pocket costs

The Medicaid program generally covers low-income children and their parents, and in 2014 was expanded to include childless low-income adults through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). There are 37 states that have adopted the Medicaid expansion as of February 2019, allowing slightly higher income levels to be eligible. There are 18 states that have or are reviewing Section 1115 waivers to tailor the program to the specific state's needs or desires.

These ongoing changes are reflected in each state-specific TCHS Medicaid guide.

More than 70 million Americans use Medicaid, and it is the single largest payer for mental health services, pregnancy-related services, the largest portion of federal money spent on healthcare for people living with HIV/AIDS (excluding prescription drug costs), and it is the principal source of long-term care coverage for Americans, among other safety net functions.

Children account for more than four in ten (43%) of all Medicaid enrollees, and the elderly and people with disabilities account for about one in four enrollees.

