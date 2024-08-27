Free Men's Health Screening & Prostate Cancer Education Event in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Conditions Education Council (PCEC) will be hosting a free men's health screening event on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the Alpha Memphis Education Foundation Building located at 4122 Barton Dr, Memphis, TN 38116. The event, a collaborative effort between PCEC, Carpenter Primary Healthcare, City of Hope Cancer Center- Atlanta, Man2Man Group, National Panhellenic Council of Memphis Metropolitan Area, and Prostate Pedals Prayer aims to raise awareness and provide crucial health screenings for men in the community.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with individuals who share a commitment to promoting men's health and well-being. This screening event is designed to empower men with essential health information, prostate cancer education, and encourage proactive steps towards a healthier lifestyle," said Renee Savickas, Vice-President of PCEC.

The event will feature a free 7-point men's health screening, conducted by experienced healthcare professionals. The screening includes PSA prostate cancer screening, testosterone, cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL, LDL, and glucose tests. Attendees will be provided lunch and the opportunity to attend expert talks led by leading specialists discussing Prostate Cancer, Treatment Side Effects, and New and Novel Diagnostics.

At the event, attendees can also visit education booths, speak with healthcare professionals and community leaders, and connect with other survivors to learn more about prostate cancer and available resources.

According to the American Cancer Society, Tennessee is expected to have over 6,150 newly diagnosed men with prostate cancer in 2024, and sadly, over 750 men will die from the disease. PCEC believes that knowledge is power and aims to provide cutting-edge information to help extend lives and keep families together longer.

"We're pleased to see the Divine 9 Community unite with its sponsors and partners to address prostate conditions in all men especially black men through testing and education during this historic event in our community said Ken Carpenter,' with Carpenter Primary Healthcare

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 28th, 2024

Location: Alpha Memphis Education Foundation Building 4122 Barton Dr, Memphis, TN

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. : Registration & Men's Health Screening (testing will be available throughout)

Speakers:

Ken Carpenter , Advocate & Survivor

, Advocate & Survivor Dr. Walter Rayford , The Urology Group, P.C.

, The Urology Group, P.C. Dr. Michael Granieri , Conrad Pearson

, Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, City of Hope

Visit https://shorturl.at/gBOX9 to register and learn more about the event.

This Prostate Screening & Education Event is a valuable opportunity for men in our community to receive important health screenings and gain knowledge about prostate cancer. Media and press are encouraged to attend and cover the event.

For more information on the event,

Cara Clements, Patient Engagement Specialist, PCEC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 501-441-0550

About Prostate Conditions Education Council (PCEC):

PCEC was founded in 1989 and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to men's health. PCEC is the nation's leading resource for information on prostate health, dedicated to saving lives through awareness and education about prostate cancer prevalence, the importance of early detection, existing and novel diagnostics, and treatment options.

