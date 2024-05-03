Free Microsoft Copilot Adoption Classes Available Weekly Through 2024

WILMINGTON, Del., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONLC Training extends its schedule of live Copilot courses. By continuing its free Copilot Adoption Planning Classes through 2024, ONLC demonstrates its commitment to helping organizations plan for Microsoft Copilot. The live, instructor-led classes help end-users, IT professionals, and business leaders learn about Copilot deployments.

"Excellent presentation of MS Copilot! I will be recommending to my IT VP and others on my team!" M.H. - Energy Sector Post this ONLC Training is a leader in IT Education with a focus on Generative AI and Microsoft Copilot adoption and training services.

"Since Microsoft Copilot's launch in June 2023, we've seen an overwhelming response to our free classes, with over 15,000 enrollments," said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy for ONLC Training. "By extending the weekly series through the end of the year, we will have classes available whenever organizations are ready to adopt Copilot."

The 10-Class Series. The series includes introductory courses, from Generative AI Basics to Using Copilot in Microsoft 365 with applications like Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. Other free courses cover more technical topics like extending Copilot's capabilities by connecting to your organization's data and writing applications with Copilot Studio and low-code tools like Power Apps. Notably, the Responsible AI class has been the most popular, reflecting the growing interest in ethical AI deployments.

Spread the Word. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to share the link ONLC.com/Copilot on their websites, social media pages or directly with colleagues. Local business publications are also invited to promote the series to support ONLC's mission of helping companies implement AI technology effectively. "Some businesses have enrolled a team in the entire 10-part series to investigate Copilot adoption issues and opportunities," said Williamson. "By spreading the word, you can help organizations learn how to use AI for positive change."

Free Training for Your Team. In addition to enrolling in public classes, for a limited time your organization may be eligible for a free Copilot for Microsoft 365 class just for your team. Interested in seeing if you qualify for a free Copilot training for your group? Complete the form at ONLC.com/CopilotGroupTraining

About ONLC. ONLC Training has provided IT training since 1983 and is one of Microsoft's top partners delivering data analytics and AI training and services, with over 100 locations nationwide. It is an eight-time winner of IT Magazine's, "Top 20 IT Training Company" recognition and was named on INC Magazine's list of "Fastest Growing Companies" 7 consecutive years. Having helped thousands of organizations with technology migrations, ONLC is now taking the lead in the age of Generative AI training and adoption services. To register for ONLC's free Copilot classes, visit ONLC.com/Copilot

Media Engagements. Andy Williamson, co-founder of ONLC Training with over 40 years of experience in the IT training industry, is available for interviews or discussions on AI topics. ONLC has trained over 500,000 people, establishing itself as a trusted source for IT education. "We believe AI can be used for good and we will support companies in adopting this new technology, just as we've done for every major technology wave over the past 40 years," said Williamson.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ONLC Training