Free Movie Screening to Celebrate National School Choice Week

EDINA, Minn., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Miss Virginia," a movie drama based on a true story, will tell the story of school choice on a personal level on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The movie screening will take place at 6 p.m. at AMC Southdale 16 and is free and open to the public. A panel discussion will take place prior to the movie screening at 5:15 p.m.

Miss Virginia, the critically acclaimed Moving Picture Institute Original feature film starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Modine, Vanessa Williams, and Niles Fitch, is inspired by the true story of Virginia Walden Ford. A struggling single mother, she is losing her teenage son to the rough streets of Washington, DC. Unwilling to see him drop out and deal drugs, she puts him in a private school. But when she can't afford tuition, she launches a movement to change the system that is destroying him and thousands like him.

The event will also feature remarks by Rashad Turner, executive director for the MN Parent Union and Chas Anderson, executive director of Opportunity for All Kids, as well as state legislators. Parents, administrators, students, and other community members are invited to attend and use the event to kickstart conversation about K-12 education.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"This film focuses on families that struggle to keep their children safe and in a school of their choice," said Chas Anderson. "We are excited for families and legislators to bring their unique educational experiences to this movie screening and enjoy a time of fellowship and learning together."

Opportunity for All Kids, the event's organizer, is the premier advocacy organization in Minnesota focused on building grassroots support and advocating for school choice for families and students.

AMC Southdale 16 is located at 400 Southdale Center.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/minnesota.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

