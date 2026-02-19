FREE Music Lessons to Celebrate 12th Annual Teach Music Week - 1,200+ locations

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep Music Alive is excited to announce the 12th Annual Teach Music Week happening Monday, March 16th through Sunday, March 22nd, 2026. This annual week-long celebration invites musicians, music schools, music stores and other music organizations to offer a free lesson or class to new students (both kids & adults). This year, 1,200+ locations in over a dozen countries will participate including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria and United Kingdom. Locations are now available to search by zipcode/city state at www.TeachMusicWeek.org with new locations being added daily.

Start YOUR music making journey TODAY! Visit TeachMusicWeek.org to find participating locations near you. Teach Music Week sponsors include Casio, Independence Blue Cross (IBX), Les Paul Foundation, Music Nomad, REMO Percussion, Royal Farms, Taylor Guitars and Wyndham Hotels. National chains with a Teach Music Week offer include Guitar Center, Music & Arts, Long & McQuade, Kindermusik, Gymboree Play & Music, Music Together and the legendary School of Rock. Our Keep Music Alive mission is to help more children (and adults) reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. Our programs include Teach Music Week, Kids Music Day, Musical Petting Zoos and After-School Music Lessons for under-resourced students. To learn about our programs, volunteer opportunities and other ways to support please visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org

Teach Music Week is celebrated annually during the 3rd week of March to coincide with national Music in Our Schools Month®. Anyone interested in learning to play an instrument is encouraged to seek out a participating location or musician friend to help get them started. Teach Music Week also invites public, private and charter schools to schedule activities that will encourage more students to sign up for music, band and chorus classes.

Vincent James, co-founder of Keep Music Alive states: "We all know that very often the biggest hurdle to doing something is just getting started. With Teach Music Week, we are hoping to inspire a new generation of musicians who will continue reaping the many benefits of playing music, long after the month of March is over."

Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome the following music brands and organizations as partners for the 12th Annual Teach Music Week: Casio, Independence Blue Cross (IBX), Les Paul Foundation, Music Nomad, REMO Percussion, Royal Farms, Taylor Guitars, Wyndham Hotels. Together, they are helping to share the Teach Music Week message, inspiring more children and adults to begin their musical journey.

Keep Music Alive is also excited to partner once again with Guitar Center, the retail chain making it easier and more fun than ever to give music a try with a FREE Trial lesson on any instrument visit www.GuitarCenter.com/Services/Lessons/Free-Trial to register plus a FREE group guitar lesson on Saturday March 22: RSVP - www.GuitarCenter.com/Lessons-Open-House.gc

Locations from additional chains participating this year include Music & Arts, Long & McQuade, Kindermusik, Gymboree Play & Music, Music Together and the legendary School of Rock. For more information or to find participating locations, please visit www.TeachMusicWeek.org or call or email (610) 874-6312, [email protected] .

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit on a mission to help more kids (and adults) reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. They are founders of two international music holidays: Teach Music Week (3rd week in March) and Kids Music Day (1st Friday in October). Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with hundreds of music school and retail locations to offer free music lessons and host special events including student music performances, instrument petting zoos, community jams, instrument donation drives and more. For more information, please visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org.

Music in Our Schools Month® is a registered trademark owned by the National Association for Music Education (www.NAfME.org).

