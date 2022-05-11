FREE Online 5-Day Beginner Self-Defense Course Teaches Fundamentals of Using Your Body as a Defensive Tool

Learn to Protect Yourself from Bullies & Criminals with the "5 Day Fight Challenge"

OWASSO, Okla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Warrior Society, an online personal defense training community created by veterans Michael Seeklander and Rich Brown, has launched the "5 Day Fight Challenge" ( https://fight.americanwarriorsociety.com/challenge ) - a first-of-its-kind, free, interactive challenge that is designed to get someone with zero knowledge in self-defense to gain initial confidence that they can defend themselves against a bully or violent criminal looking to do them harm.

How to Win a Fight Challenge

"To be 100% transparent, calling this the '5 Day Counter-Assault Challenge' may be a better representation of what to expect," said Rich Brown ( https://fight.americanwarriorsociety.com/bio ), co-founder of the American Warrior Society. "We're not encouraging to fight anybody, but sometimes the fight comes to us whether we want it or not."

There were over 8.1 million crimes reported in the United States in 2019, according to the FBI and Uniform Crime Reporting Program. Additionally, over 3.2 million students are victims of bullying each year in the United States, according to Why Inc.

"The 5 Day Fight Challenge was created to get people to accept responsibility for their own personal safety…," said AWS co-founder Mike Seeklander. "To wake them up to the fact that it's too late when you're in the middle of a dark alley getting punched in the face to learn self-defense.

Mike and Rich have each spent the last 30+ years finding out what really works in a fight...whether it be as a U.S. Marine serving in Desert Storm, a bouncer stopping fights at a military bar, a Corrections Officer breaking up violent riots, or as a Police Officer taking down dangerous gun & drug runners.

This challenge includes:

Day 1 - Defending the Head

If you don't protect your head there's a very good chance you'll get knocked out or knocked down. That's exactly what they're going to teach you to prevent today.

Day 2 - Hand Strikes (Punches)

This includes a system of simple, effective, easy-to-use hand strikes, that teaches the basics and how to practice those strikes.

Day 3 - Elbow Strikes

Often times in a real-world fight, when people are trying to grab you and grapple you, you end up too close to effectively use hand strikes and need a more powerful close range tool.

Day 4 - Knee Strikes

Most of the time, it's hard to pull off a hand or elbow strike at close distance because of being tied up and defending opponents strikes. Utilizing knees to strike your opponent will catch them off guard and when done well will devastate your opponent's balance.

will devastate your opponent's balance. Day 5 - Thrust Kicks

There are some times where before we get too close to someone we may have the opportunity to use some techniques to keep them off. There are tons of different types of kicks, but this one we have used more in real fights than any other.

What previous challengers are saying:

"I am 65 years old. I have trained in karate, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and am a certified NRA pistol instructor. This was by far the BEST, most informative and simple effective teaching I have experienced. THANK YOU" - Michael S., NJ

and am a certified NRA pistol instructor. This was by far the BEST, most informative and simple effective teaching I have experienced. THANK YOU" - Michael S., NJ "I think this program is elegant in its simplicity. The techniques were easy to understand and remember, yet there were details that clearly came from high-level experience such as head and hand placement during knee strikes and the reason for open-hand elbow strikes." - Vickie P., DE

SOURCE American Warrior Society