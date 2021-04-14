Free Online Academic Support for High School Students

BOSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JFYNetWorks (JFY) offers schools and districts an opportunity to provide students with standards-aligned online math and ELA instruction through a special initiative of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (announced in Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley's March 1 Weekly Update). The goal of this initiative is to help students reach grade-level skills, recover learning loss, and reduce achievement gaps.

JFYNetWorks

The program includes software curricula aligned to state standards and other district or teacher goals. JFY staff work closely with teachers to assess student needs, provide standards-based instruction, and measure student progress. They provide ongoing support to teachers to monitor student participation, analyze performance data, and adjust curriculum. Key features are a wide range and variety of content, real-time performance measurement, and self-paced delivery that allows each student to learn at her own pace and in her own individual learning style.

The program consists of three basic elements:

Comprehensive online curricula with integrated assessments covering state and district standards and incorporating strategies for EL, SWD, and other requirements;

A resource bank of tools and strategies including culturally relevant content to engage students and enrich and individualize instruction in ELA, math, science, and social studies.

Ongoing teacher training and support in methods, materials, and practices of online education.

JFYNetWorks has been providing online academic support to schools since 2000. These services are available immediately at no cost to schools through the DESE initiative. The program includes all instructional software, training, and coaching for teachers, and teacher stipends for instructional time above and beyond contract hours. For more information, email [email protected] or go to www.jfynet.org.

