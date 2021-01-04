Free Online Course Starting Jan. 19 Could Land you a Six-Figure Job Within 90 Days

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If your New Year's resolution is to find a better paying job then The Job Hackers can help realize your dream with a free online six-week "Agile MBA" course starting Jan. 19.

"Even during the pandemic, about 40 percent of our graduates find a job within 90 days," said The Job Hackers Chief Agile Officer Larry Apke. "Many find management jobs, with some earning a six-figure income. Registration is open to everyone around the world and there's no prerequisite."

Larry Apke Chief Agile Officer The Job Hackers

The course teaches students Agile and Scrum, and you don't have to be a programmer. It also prepares students to pass the Professional Scrum Master (PSM I) Certification exam. According to LinkedIn, Scrum Masters are well paid and it is one of the fastest-growing professions.

Scrum Masters lead Scrum Teams for the delivery of projects ranging from software development to marketing. Apke volunteers his time to teach the course by Zoom and it has received raved reviews for being insightful, helpful and well put together.

The course normally costs up to $2,000 but is available free of charge to anyone around the world. In lieu of payment, students are asked to give back to their community by volunteering their time.

"We estimate that we've given away about $2 million in free training to more than 750 students and added thousands of hours of volunteer time," said Apke.

Graduates also have access to job listings, resume review services, networking to with a Slack community of nearly 2,000 people and other resources that support a job search.

The Job Hackers is a non-profit company started by childhood friends Larry Apke and Dave Rawlings three years ago in San Francisco. Through their experience, they are helping the unemployed find work and bring diversity to the tech world.

The average age of their students is 43, roughly half are minorities, and 60 percent are women, many returning to work after taking care of parents or children. One of the reasons there are a lot of women is because they partner with many women's groups.

In recognition for their efforts, a local San Francisco television station KPIX TV did a story and presented them the Jefferson Award. The national award is for their work in the community.

The Job Hackers can also help companies become more competitive by offering the same training in a two-day program. The unique curriculum covers Agile, Scrum, Quality, Product Design and Flow, Systems Thinking, Employee Motivation and more.

The Job Hackers mission is to help candidates find employment. It does this by providing valuable knowledge about Agile and Scrum to prepare them for real-world jobs and working with them and employers to ensure the proper placement of participants.

Nobody at The Job Hackers gets paid. Their mission is accomplished with a corps of volunteers and on a shoestring budget of about $10,000 per year. You can support The Job Hackers cause by making a donation, becoming a partner or shopping at its online store.

"If you need a job, no matter where you are, sign-up for our course. It costs you nothing and it could be the best decision of your life," said Apke.

To find out more about The Job Hackers see their website. You can also contact Larry Apke at [email protected].

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Larry Apke

Chief Agile Officer

The Job Hackers

www.thejobhackers.org

San Francisco, CA

Phone: (480) 313-4241

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Job Hackers