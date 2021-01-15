Free Online Fundraising Platform BetterWorld Helps Raise Nearly $100,000 to Increase Racial Diversity in Cycling

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterWorld, the leading disruptor in the nonprofit fundraising space, has successfully helped raise $97,147 to support EF Pro Cycling, Cannondale and USA Cycling's recent campaign to establish cycling programs at Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Tribal Colleges and Universities. The digital campaign, which recently closed, gave individuals the opportunity to win a bike ridden at the 2020 Giro d'Italia.

Thanks to December's campaign through BetterWorld, USA Cycling will be able to increase racial diversity in cycling at the collegiate level and fuel positive change across the nation at this pivotal time. Inspired by St. Augustine's University's launch of the first HBCU cycling team, Cannondale and EF Pro Cycling recognized the opportunity to support diversity initiatives and take action with USA Cycling. The campaign engaged a total of 2,735 donors.

"It has been a privilege to work with USA Cycling on their campaign to increase racial diversity in cycling programs," said Whit Hunter, co-founder and CEO of BetterWorld. "We look forward to continuing this partnership and supporting nonprofits everywhere in changing the world for the better."

BetterWorld's suite of easy-to-use, fully interconnected fundraising tools, allow nonprofits and individuals to raise critical donations for their communities and causes at no cost. The popular platform, known for its time-saving features, simple onboarding and excellent service, has swept across the nation this year, amassing over 10,000 new organizations in the past 10 months.

"BetterWorld's platform proved to be easy to use and gave us full control to ensure compliance, and our supporters gave rave reviews on the experience!" Tim Johnson from USA Cycling said. "Cycling is a sport with a great history in the U.S. and with passionate members across the country. Rallying around this initiative showed what our community is all about."

To learn more about BetterWorld, please visit www.betterworld.org.

For media inquiries about BetterWorld, please contact Jennifer Lawrence at (512) 516-2138 or [email protected]

About BetterWorld:

BetterWorld is a cutting-edge, social impact venture built to support the individuals, businesses and nonprofits that serve and better our communities. Offering a suite of free, easy-to-use tools, BetterWorld simplifies the fundraising process, empowering nonprofits and individuals to maximize their impact through crowdfunding, auctions, ticketing, donations, and giveaways. With over 12,000 nonprofits using their platform, BetterWorld has quickly become one of the fastest growing companies in the industry. For more information, visit: https://betterworld.org/ or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

About USA Cycling:

USA Cycling champions the rider development programs, grassroots participation efforts and world class athlete performances essential to the continued growth of cycling in America, made possible by thousands of rider members across the county. If you enjoy being on two wheels, you belong here.

