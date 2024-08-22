Free Online Support & Resources for Individuals with Siblings on the Autism Spectrum

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a sibling with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can at times leave an individual feeling alone, in need of a support system, and searching for answers to challenging questions. While many groups provide parents with guidance and support, siblings often struggle to find a similar community.

In response, the Els for Autism and the Autism Science Foundation collaborated to launch Sam's Sibs Stick Together as a space for siblings to access research, resources, and an inclusive support system specific to their needs.

Co-founded by Samantha (Sam) Els, daughter of Former World No. 1, World Golf Hall of Famer, and four-time Major Champion Ernie Els, the group has helped her navigate the complex demands of siblinghood and her relationship with her brother, Ben, who has autism. "Through this group, I found comfort in sharing my experience with others and discovered there are people who genuinely care and understand what I am experiencing with having an autistic sibling," said Els. "Most importantly, Sam's Sibs has become an accessible resource for me to find answers to the questions that mattered most to me, like how guardianship works and how to navigate searching for the best caretaking plans for my future with Ben."

On the SamsSibsStickTogether website, siblings can access resources and free webinars developed by experts that are specific to having a sibling with autism. For a personalized, small-group setting, individuals 18 years and older can also join the Sam's Sibs Stick Together Room, which meets monthly online. The group is overseen by a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and led by Els for Autism Clinical Team Member Amanda Lopez, who also has a brother with autism. "As a child, my mom participated in parent support groups, and I needed something similar to help me as a sibling," said Lopez. "Now, leading the Sam's Sibs Stick Together Room, I am helping individuals, like me, navigate the unique stresses that come with having an autistic sibling."

Els added, "One of my favorite things about participating in the webinars and group is that there is always that 'ah-ha' moment where you are sharing a story and see everyone nodding, and you realize you're not alone."

To access resources specifically for individuals with autistic siblings or to register for the group or the next webinar, visit SamsSibsStickTogether.com.

Sam's Sibs Stick Together is supported by The Zale Foundation, allowing the group to sustainably expand and continue their efforts to improve siblings' quality of life.

About Els for Autism Foundation®

Established in 2009 by World Golf Hall of Famer and four-time Major Champion Ernie Els, his wife, Liezl, and honorary chair Marvin R. Shanken, the Els for Autism Foundation is dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their caregivers through comprehensive lifespan services and collaborative partnerships. The Els' son, Ben, is impacted by ASD, which affects 1 in 36 children in the U.S. Els for Autism has provided services to autistic individuals, families, and professionals in 32 countries around the globe. In addition to its U.S. location, Els for Autism has foundations in Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

About the Autism Science Foundation

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting people with autism and their families by funding scientific research to understand the causes of autism and to develop better treatments. At ASF, we believe the greatest gift we can offer our families is innovative autism research that will enable individuals with autism to lead fulfilling lives with dignity.

About Zale Foundation

Since 1986, the M.B. & Edna Zale Foundation has focused its mission on supporting individuals and families as they build productive and meaningful lives. There are now five generations of the Zale family, living and working across the United States. Family members come together every Spring and Fall to review grants that best serve the mission of the Foundation. Grants are made primarily in the communities where family members live, work, or have interests.

