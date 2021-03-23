Free Online Yoga & Meditation Program Supports Healthcare Workers' Mental Health

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Covid-19 pandemic pushes past the one-year mark, the resulting trauma and grief, stress and exhaustion are taking a tremendous toll on mental health worldwide.

From April, 2020 - March, 2021, in response to healthcare workers' extreme levels of stress and rising rates of burnout, Sadhguru, world-renowned yogi and humanitarian, has offered Isha's flagship program, Inner Engineering Online, to support healthcare providers with their mental health during this excruciating time. This 90-minute online program consists of 7 sessions designed to defuse tension, reduce stress, and shore up mental and emotional resilience.

Almost 25,000 medical personnel, including physicians, nurses, support staff, administrators, paramedics, dentists, EMTs, and pharmacists in North America have availed themselves of this free offering.

"It has been a privilege to participate in the Inner Engineering Online course, which was an enriching and transformative experience. The course beautifully integrates physical, mental, and emotional health and well-being with inner consciousness." - Akash Patnaik, MD, Ph.D., MMSc, UChicago Medicine

"When my workplace was affected by COVID-19, I was panicked. I am so grateful that Inner Engineering Online was offered free for healthcare professionals. It helps me calm down, find peace even in challenging times & become more responsive to life." - Sarah Michaels, RN

The focus of a number of scientific studies, Inner Engineering Online has repeatedly been shown to significantly reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression. A recent Harvard Medical School study showed a 50% reduction in stress levels.

At the forefront of the global meditation movement for the last 35 years, Sadhguru is well-known for making the ancient and powerful practices of yoga and meditation accessible and relevant to modern audiences. Since its launch decades ago, the Inner Engineering program has been completed by millions of people around the world.

Sadhguru is a New York Times bestselling author, as well as the visionary behind several massive-scale humanitarian projects in public health, education, and ecology. He is now one of YouTube's most-watched people in the wellness and spirituality arena.

Sadhguru's free program offerings have been available to communities, schools, and universities to support mental health and wellbeing. According to Sadhguru, "Lives, livelihoods and more have been lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. We need not lose more to a mental health pandemic."

Visit: innerengineering.com/turninward

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Isha Foundation

Related Links

http://www.ishausa.org

