Free Opioid Panel And Book Signing Events With Ryan Hampton

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life of Purpose Addiction Treatment Centers, along with other state & local colleges/universities and treatment centers throughout the greater Philadelphia region, announced today they are hosting five free community opioid addiction panel discussion and book signing events with advocate and author of "American Fix," Ryan Hampton, from February 11th through February 15th, 2019.

"Our partners and Life of Purpose Addiction Treatment Centers are setting up these recovery panel discussions and bringing national thought leaders, such as Ryan Hampton, to our local region to address a fundamental issue surrounding the drug crisis in our country," said Andrew Burki, MSW, panelist and Director of Public Policy for Life of Purpose. "We have historically failed to provide enough free, concise, and easily accessible events to families and local communities. This event series is structured to provide a symposium keynote panel session, followed by a question and answer discussion with attendees, and a networking opportunity for parents, community servants, professionals, and advocates who are all fighting for a better America in which we help more children recover from addiction and bury less of them."

Ryan Hampton is a prominent, leading face and voice of addiction recovery and is changing the national dialog about addiction through social media. He is the author of "American Fix: Inside the Opioid Addiction Crisis - and How to End It." The book discusses his own struggle with addiction, outlines the challenges that the recovery movement currently faces, and offers a concrete comprehensive plan of action towards making America's addiction crisis a thing of the past.

"I wrote American Fix to inspire communities into action," said Ryan Hampton. "This isn't just a book...it's a call to action that everyone can rally around. As the toll from the addiction crisis continues to grow, community conversations and engagement are increasingly important to ending the societal stigma and shame that have keep us from reaching our full potential. Addiction is an equal opportunity killer, and we need equal opportunity solutions instead of the same old tactics and polices from the failed war on drugs."

The events are free and open to the public. The first 100 attendees will also receive a free copy of Hampton's book. Hampton is joined on the panel by four additional well-respected and influential recovery community advocates. Other than Hampton and Burki, each panel will offer different panelists with diverse perspectives on addressing the current opioid crisis.

The event schedule:



Monday, February 11, 2019 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saint Joseph's University Campion Student Center, North Lounge

2525 Cardinal Ave Philadelphia PA 19131 Ryan Hampton, Author and Advocate Patti Anne McAndrews, Founder/Director at

Adolescent and Young Adult Advocates and Main

Line Addiction Specialists Andrew Burki, MSW, Director of Public Policy Life of Purpose Treatment Centers Sarah Lathrop, SJU student and FLOCK member Katie Bean, Assistant Director, Student Outreach

and Support Wellness, Alcohol & Drug Education (WADE) Program

Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. to 12:30

p.m.

Ashley Treatment Center

Abraham Hall

800 Tydings Lane Havre de Grace, MD, 21078 Ryan Hampton, Author and Advocate Dr. Greg Hobelmann, Chief Medical Officer- Ashley

Treatment Center Andrew Burki, MSW, Director of Public Policy, Life of

Purpose Treatment Centers Cynthia Munger, Research Analyst, Writer and Recovery Public Policy Advocate. Trent Boozer, Publisher, Recovery Campus

Magazine

Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. to 1

p.m.

City View Room

Elliott School of International Affairs

1957 E St NW, Washington, DC, 20052 Ryan Hampton, Author and Advocate

Andrew Burki, MSW, Director of Public Policy, Life of

Purpose Treatment Centers Susan Broderick, Founder and CEO of Building

Bridges to Recovery Dr. Greg Hobelmann, Chief Medical Officer at

Ashley Addiction Treatment Center Tim Rabolt, Executive Director of the Association of

Recovery in Higher Education

Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. to 1

p.m.

Life of Purpose Bala Cynwyd Center

225 E City Ave, Suite 15, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Ryan Hampton, Author and Advocate Andrew Burki, MSW, Director of Public Policy at Life

of Purpose Addiction Treatment Center Bill Roberts, Authors of Standing in the Storm,

Parent Support Group Manual and Resources Justin Luke Riley, President & CEO of Young

People in Recovery (YPR) Rebecca Bonner, Director of Bridge Way Schools

Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. to 12:30

p.m.

The College of New Jersey

Education Building 212

2000 Pennington Road, Ewing, NJ 08628 Ryan Hampton, Author and Advocate Andrew Burki, MSW, Director of Public Policy, Life of

Purpose Treatment Centers Sarah Espenshade, LCSW, CAADC, Espenshade

Counseling John Hulick, Former Drug Czar, and Public Affairs

Professional Hannah Lemke, CRC President

About Life of Purpose:

Life of Purpose Addiction Treatment Centers, founded in 2013, is owned and operated as part of the family of treatment centers of City Line Behavioral Healthcare. Life of Purpose offers a full continuum of care centered on reality-based treatment, helping clients ages 14 and up, and their families heal from the chaos of addiction. To learn more, please visit www.lifeofpurposetreatment.com .

