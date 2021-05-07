Free People and Summer Classics to Open in Southlake Town Square

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary lifestyle brand Free People is soon to have a new home in Southlake Town Square. Defined by femininity, creativity, curiosity and adventure, Free People offers unique women's apparel, intimate wear, shoes and accessories. Free People is expected to open in late 2021 in a 2,329-square-foot space at 1434 Main Street, next to Tommy John and across the street from LUSH.

Premier luxury outdoor furniture brand Summer Classics will open this summer at 301 N. Carroll Avenue in an 8,800-square-foot space near Market by Macy's, and will feature a line from Gabby Home Furnishings.

"These are exciting brands that wants to engage customers with the level of in-person, interactive experience that a home in Southlake Town Square can offer," said Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director – western division with Retail Properties of America, Inc. ("RPAI"), owner and operator of Southlake Town Square. "Our walkable, well-edited collection of desirable brands is what continues to set Southlake Town Square apart as a lifestyle destination, and we're pleased to continue to grow and create opportunities for our guests to interact with the great brands that call us home."

Southlake Town Square will welcome many fresh new faces to its venerable mix of buzzworthy brands this summer.

Express Edit will open in Southlake Town Square, in a 2,066-square-foot space across from Michael Kors at 311 Grand Ave East in May. This new concept features a smaller collection curated specifically for the Southlake community, with women's and men's must-have styles handpicked by local influencers. The concept opened in Nashville's premier urban neighborhood, The Gulch, earlier this year and is making its Texas debut in Southlake.

On the heels of Whistle Britches chicken emporium's opening later this month in a 4,072-square-foot space at 1230 Main Street, renowned Dallas chef Omar Flores will open another new restaurant concept, Muchacho's, later this summer. Muchacho's is located at 431 Grand Ave East in a 4,475-square-foot space to offer the James Beard Award nominee's take on Tex-Mex.

Trophy Blooms, owned by award-winning local floral designer Madeline Ricketts, also opened its doors on May 22 in a beautiful, 916-square-foot location at 335 N. Carroll Avenue next to Nothing Bundt Cakes.

About Southlake Town Square

Located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Southlake, Texas, Southlake Town Square is owned and operated by a subsidiary of RPAI. This 130-acre, open-air, mixed-use development boasts more than 120 specialty retail shops and restaurants, including the first Market by Macy's in the country, Apple, Madewell, Anthropologie, lululemon and Sephora, an upscale urban Hilton Hotel, offices, city and county government buildings, a U.S. Post Office and residential brownstones. To learn more, please visit SouthlakeTownSquare.com or call 817-329-5566. Connect socially with Southlake Town Square online via its Facebook or Instagram.

About RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.9 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

Editor's note: High-res photos images are available here.

