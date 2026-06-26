Free People to Host "Feels Like Free People: A Summer Social" in Philadelphia with Music, Food, and a Cookie Queens Screening

The July 11 event at Marine Parade Grounds will bring together food trucks, lawn games, a DJ set, and a family-friendly documentary screening, with proceeds benefiting the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund.

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Free People will host "Feels Like Free People: A Summer Social" on Saturday, July 11, at Marine Parade Grounds in Philadelphia's Navy Yard Park.

The community event will feature food trucks, lawn games, a DJ set, photo moments, giveaways, and a screening of Cookie Queens, a family-friendly documentary partially funded by Free People's Creative Spirit Fund. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund.

The event will spotlight Cookie Queens, a fun, family-friendly documentary following four determined girls as they strive to become top cookie sellers. The film was partially funded by Free People's Creative Spirit Fund, an initiative dedicated to supporting and amplifying independent creators and storytelling. In 2026, Free People partnered with the Sundance Institute Documentary Film Program to support five women documentary filmmakers with $25,000 grants for works in progress, from development through post-production. Filmmaker Alysa Nahmias is one of the Creative Spirit Fund recipients.

What Guests Can Expect:

Food trucks with food available for purchase

Complimentary water and lemonade

Free gifts and goodies while supplies last

DJ set

Lawn games

Photo moments

Cookie Queens screening beginning at 7:15 p.m. (90 minutes)

Tickets are $5 for adults, and children 15 and under are free. All proceeds will be donated to the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund, with an option to increase the donation at checkout. More details and tickets are available at: https://freepeoplesummersocial.splashthat.com/PR

Follow @FreePeople on Instagram and TikTok for event updates and highlights.

WHAT: Feels Like Free People: A Summer Social

WHEN : Saturday, July 11, 2026, 5:00-9:00 p.m.; Cookie Queens screening begins at 7:15 p.m. Rain Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

ADDRESS: Marine Parade Grounds, Navy Yard Park, Philadelphia, PA 19112. Parking: 1 Crescent Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19112

ABOUT FREE PEOPLE

Free People is a global women's lifestyle brand, defined by creativity, curiosity and adventure, with offerings in unique apparel, intimate wear, shoes and accessories, and beauty and wellness. The Philadelphia-based retailer is available via global, UK and French sites, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Free People