Free People to Open New Store in Savannah, GA on May 15, 2026

A 3,299-square-foot boutique at 320 W Broughton St. will offer apparel, accessories, and personalized styling services.

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Free People will open a new retail location in Savannah, GA on Friday, May 15, 2026. The new boutique marks the brand's continued expansion into growing lifestyle markets and introduces a dedicated in-store shopping experience for customers in the Savannah area.

The 3,299-square-foot store will offer Free People's signature assortment of apparel and accessories, including denim, knit tops, dresses, and seasonal collections. Customers can also shop a range of accessories such as jewelry, bags, and hair pieces. In addition to its product offering, the Savannah store will provide personalized shopping experiences through one-on-one styling appointments with in-store stylists.

Designed to compliment the existing historic storefront, the space highlights original architectural character through warm wood framing to create an inviting shopping environment. The two-story boutique features six curtained fitting rooms, each appointed with backlit metal mirrors, custom drapery, and antique-finished hardware for a refined look. Three cashwraps complete the space, each topped with Corian Sandstorm stone and accented by copper pendant shades, adding a modern finish to the overall design.

The boutique is located at 320 W Broughton St., Savannah, GA 31401. Store hours will be Monday through Thursday from 10AM-7PM, Friday through Saturday from 10AM-8PM and Sunday from 12PM-6PM.

ABOUT FREE PEOPLE

Free People is a global women's lifestyle brand offering apparel, intimate wear, shoes, accessories, and beauty and wellness products. Defined by creativity, curiosity, and adventure, the Philadelphia-based retailer is available via global, UK and French sites, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Free People