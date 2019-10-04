Free Pink Croissant for Breast Cancer Fighters, Survivors & Families on 10/10

"We're honored to be able to support this community in whatever way we can," says George Joseph, Owner of the bistro and bakery locations. "These women and their families are fighters, and in whatever way we can raise awareness for the cause and contribute to the fight against breast cancer, we will do it. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Susan G. Komen ® Houston in the future."

For the month of October, all Common Bond locations will showcase a deliciously crafted Lemon & Bergamot Pink Croissant – with $1 from the sale of every "Pink" Croissant going directly to Susan G. Komen® Houston.

The promotion will also include participation in Susan G. Komen's Dine Out for a Cure® event on Thursday, October 10th. On this day, Common Bond's Medical Center location will giveaway the Lemon & Bergamot Pink Croissant for free* to all breast cancer survivors, fighters, family members and supporters who wear pink, their Walk for a Cure® race gear or Breast Cancer Awareness support ribbon. (*While supplies last.) Common Bond's Medical Center café is located at 2278 W Holcombe Blvd, on the corner of Holcombe and Greenbriar.

"Although we'll be raising awareness all month, it was important to us to have a special day where we could really support, give back and connect with this community," says Chris Fannin, newly appointed President of the popular bakery. "We look forward to meeting these women and their families in person, these bonds are what Common Bond is all about."

To learn more about how you can participate in Breast Cancer Awareness month and support Susan G. Komen® Houston, visit CommonBondCafe.com/SusanGKomen.

ABOUT SUSAN G. KOMEN® HOUSTON

SUSAN G. KOMEN® HOUSTON is committed to saving lives locally and fighting breast cancer globally. Komen Houston is the only local breast cancer organization attacking the disease on all fronts through education, screening, treatment, support, advocacy and research and has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026. The organization serves women and men throughout Harris and its surrounding six counties battling breast cancer by removing barriers to care and eliminating health disparities.

ABOUT COMMON BOND

In every city, village and town, the "common bond" that everyone shares is the love of good food. It bridges together all ages, cultures and beliefs. From this idea, Common Bond Café and Bakery was opened in May 2014 in the Montrose area of Houston, TX. Common Bond is a neighborhood restaurant where the community gathers to dine and bond over good food and extraordinary pastries. For more information, please visit www.commonbondcafe.com.

