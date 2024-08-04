Free pre-registration for Music China 2024 is officially open

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Music China 2024 will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from October 10 to 13, 2024. As one of the world's largest musical instrument industry event, this year's show will once again bring together the elite of the global music industry to showcase the latest technologies and products.

This exhibition is expected to span 14 pavilions, will reach 150,000 square meters of exhibition scale, attracting more than 2,000 well-known enterprises from more than 20 countries and regions around the world will gather to show their latest achievements. This exhibition is innovative and upgraded, and the new Hall N1 is launched, bringing together audio and electronic electro-acoustic brands. The audience can feel the shock effect brought by high quality sound up close and experience the infinite charm of electronic electroacoustic technology.

At the same time, in order to focus on the diverse needs of audiences of different ages, Music China 2024 will launch Music Xtension, Silver Music Life Exhibition area, "Little Musicians" and other live activities.

With X Stage, Music Lab, MIDI Zone and other activities as the core, Music X exhibition area integrates innovative technology and cross-border life, broadens the boundaries of music, lowers the threshold of use, expands music consumer groups, explores new consumption scenarios, and helps brand communication.

Silver Music Life Exhibition area will create an exclusive place with cultural flavor and entertainment function for many middle-aged and elderly friends in the Double Ninth Festival, a season rich in traditional cultural connotations. The exhibition area will set up silver musical instrument special exhibition area, public lecture forum, performance stage and other activities, and provide customized care services for silver audiences.

The performance of "Little Musicians" will combine the beauty of Chinese and Western art and show the characteristics of Shanghai style. Under the guidance of experts, teenagers collide their dreams through music, cultivate correct values and enhance artistic literacy.

Music China 2024 is not only a platform for display and exchange, but also a bridge for procurement and cooperation. In order to allow the majority of visitors and buyers to visit and purchase more efficiently, the exhibition has specially launched the VIP Club program, which provides members with a series of valuable services and privileges.

At the same time, pre-registration for Music China 2024 has also been fully launched, and will be free for all oversea professional buyers. You can log on the official website to register for more exhibition information and exclusive benefits. In addition, the Chinese immigration authorities have announced a 144-hour visa-free transit policy. This policy not only enhances the convenience for international travelers but also underscores China's commitment to fostering cultural and economic exchanges through events like Music China 2024. If you want to know more about the 144-hour visa-free transit policy, please check the following website, https://en.nia.gov.cn/n147418/n147463/c156086/content.html.

Let's look forward to this feast of music and technology, and witness the prosperity and development of the musical instrument industry together! For more information, please visit our official website or follow our social media accounts.

The above information is up to July 30, 2024, and the organizer reserves the right of final interpretation.

About Music China:

Initiated in 2002, after 20 years of development, Music China has now been acknowledged as one of the world's most influential musical instrument exhibitions. Exhibiting companies and products on display cover the whole picture of the industry, spanning from product design and manufacturing to music teaching and training.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a total exhibition space of over 2 million sqm, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

