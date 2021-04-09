Free Psychic Reading Online: 2021's Best Sites For Free Psychic Reading Online Via Live Chat, Phone Call Or Video

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021's Best Online Psychics For Accurate Tarot Readings, Love Readings, Future Telling, Psychic Mediums, Spiritual Readings and Astrology Readings, Counting down The best rated psychic readings services listed by Psychic-Experts.com.

The Company announces the release of the review "the best psychic readings services of 2021 that people can rely on for guidance".

Psychic-Experts.com one of the leading websites that provides reviews on the highest and best-rated psychic readings. With its vast array of advisors and services, the site has become one of the most popular choices among users for quality psychic readings and other similar services.

The site provides users with several options among the latest sites to get their psychic reading results. Each of these psychic reading sites comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages, and the user must thoroughly peruse the options to choose the site most suitable for their requirements.

In addition to psychic reading, these sites provide services such as cartomancy reading, tarot card reading, astrology, numerology, cleromancy reading, and many more. Before providing a detailed description of each site, it is important to understand what exactly psychic reading is and how it works. Psychic reading experts and advisors use their heightened perceptive abilities and intuition to deduce some conclusions from their reading. They observe the body language, vibe, posture, and emotions of the user and also collect some personal information.

With these resources, they use their intuitive powers and pick a card from a set of or pack of cards. While there is a set of rules and regulations followed by most psychic readers in regards to the deductions from the cards, sometimes they may make their own theories which they feel are suitable to the current situation. Therefore, the user may not always get the same results even if the same card is picked by different psychic readers.

This is why it is important that the user picks a reader or advisor they completely trust and whose abilities they believe in. Psychic readings can be expensive, and it is not possible to get readings done frequently in case the user isn't satisfied with the findings. Since they also share personal information with the reader, finding a trustworthy site that protects their privacy is indispensable.

Top 4 Psychic Websites Ranked By Accuracy:

Kasamba: Best for Love Readings By Phone Or Live Chat (3 free minutes + 70% off)

California Psychics: Ideal for advice and solutions for life-changing decisions. Introductory offer: $1 per minute. Use promo code "ADD5" for extra 5 minutes for free.

Keen Psychics: Cheapest Tarot Card Readings Online By Experts (10 Minutes For Just $1.99!)

Psychic Source: Best for Career and Money Questions Via Live Video (3 free minutes + 75% off)

With the COVID-19 pandemic looming over the world, people have turned to online sources for almost every need, from groceries to clothes and education to work. Most sites today offer the readings at subsidized rates online so that the user can enjoy them from their homes and at their own convenience.

Here are the 4 best-rated psychic reading sites in 2021.`

1. Kasamba Psychic Reading

Kasamba has begun providing its services online. Users simply need to register on the site and choose the reader they wish to get their psychic reading from to avail of their services. Not only will they receive a detailed analysis of their dreams and a thorough prediction of their future, but they can also ask any personal questions which may be plaguing or troubling them. With its experience of more than 15 years, Kasamba is a household name when it comes to psychic readings.

Key Features

Kasamba offers a wide variety of services, ranging from psychic readings, crystal readings, aura readings, pet psychics, psychic mediums, rune castings, love readings, tarot card reading, fortune telling, dream analysis, astrology, career forecasts, numerology, and many more. The site houses such a large number of services that the reader may get confused about which service they have originally come for.

The site has a unique method of organizing and screening through the several readers and advisors working under it. The user can shortlist the reader they wish to choose by putting in their service name and the method by which they want the reading, that is, video call, email, text, chatting, or phone call. Accordingly, they are connected to a few readers best suited for their requirements.

The site has a simple registration process. The user only has to fill in a few personal details, following which they can easily browse through the site and choose their desired service and reader or advisor. The site is user-friendly with an easy and convenient interface which makes it a favorite among the users.

Advantages

The site offers the first session's first 3 minutes for free. Before starting the session, the user has to put in their payment details, although the pay is not deducted from their account. The first 3 minutes are given free to the users. When they are close to the end of the free period, a notification pops up on their window. Following this, they can choose to continue the session at a subsidized rate of $1 per minute or end and exit the session.

per minute or end and exit the session. The site offers several ways and flexibility in making the payment. The users can add an amount to their account using their debit or credit card, and the pay for each session gets deducted from this amount. The users can also pay the total amount after the session has been completed if they do not want any outstanding amount present in their account. They can use net-banking or even services like PayPal to make their payment.

The profile of each advisor is available publicly so that the user can easily browse and select the advisor they like. They do not have to pay in order to get access to these profiles, nor do they have to register or set up an account.

The psychic reading site offers a whopping 70% discount to its first-time users and a 50% discount to its old users. As the users begin using the site more frequently, they also open up several offers and discounts which they can avail of in their subsequent sessions.

Disadvantages

The site does not offer video calls to all its users. Only the top-rated psychic readers are available on a video call, but they are often very expensive and not affordable by all users. Due to the lack of video calls, it is difficult to form a connection with the user, and this can distort and reduce the accuracy of the psychic reading.

Initial sessions come at discounted rates, but as the number of sessions availed increases, the service also becomes more expensive.

2. California Psychics

Another top-rated website for psychic readings, California Psychics, has been in the industry for almost 25 years. With its experience and expertise in the field of psychic readings, the site has gained immense popularity among the users, with a particular rise seen in 2021. The site is easy to use and navigate.

The user has to sign up to the site, provide some personal information, and set up an account. At this point, they are not required to make any payments. The signing up is just so that it is easier for the user to browse through the site for the services and advisors.

The user can filter through the advisors and choose the option of Psychics along with the specialized topics they wish to question them on, such as love, relationships, education, finance, and so on. The site divides the psychics based on their psychic abilities, such as clairvoyants, mediums, empaths, dream analysts, and so on. The user can also choose the psychic tool and the psychic style, such as crystals, numerology, tarots, and so on.

Key Features

The user can make a thorough choice of their reader depending on the above-mentioned categories. While choosing and picking through each requirement may sound like a handful, it is actually quite easy, takes a few minutes, and makes the session much more useful, specific, and accurate for the user.

Ratings and reviews for each reader are available publicly for the users to see. They can peruse these and then make an informed choice about their preferred reader.

The site also has a section called 'Staff Picks' where the staff rates and picks the readers and advisors that they consider among the best in their community.

Those who sign up to the website are eligible to receive daily horoscopes and newsletters so that they can remain updated with any discounts or offers the site has to offer.

Advantages

The site offers its services 24/7. Users can access these services at any time of day, depending upon their convenience and comfort. Since most of the readings are done online, users do not have to travel long distances or waste their time waiting for their appointment.

The site offers the first five minutes of the service for free, following which it charges only $1 per minute. It is extremely affordable for all users. The site always has some running offers and discounts not just for its new users but also for its old users.

per minute. It is extremely affordable for all users. The site always has some running offers and discounts not just for its new users but also for its old users. The psychic reading site offers the unique service of Seers, who use pendulums and iChings to carry out the reading. This is a rare service not commonly offered by other psychic reading sites.

Disadvantages

The site provides a wide variety of services for users to choose from. It also requires users to put down exactly what their requirements are. Sometimes, this can confuse users who are not used to how psychic readings work or what exactly they entail. There is also no guide available to new users on the site.

While the initial services are very affordable and subsidized, as the service becomes more complex or the reader becomes more experienced, the prices begin to soar high. Therefore, if the user is looking for a good quality reading from an experienced psychic reader, they have to be prepared to spend quite a bit of money.

3. Keen Psychics

Keen Psychics was one of the first websites that started providing psychic readings. With over 30 years of experience in the field of psychics, it has garnered over 30 million users in its lifetime. These days, it has become even more popular thanks to excellent features and advantages that users can enjoy.

Key Features

The site has a very sensitive filtering tool, and the user can shortlist their service and their preferred user within minutes. Users can choose a reader based on the type of service, specialization, the psychic tool, and the psychic style. With such a detailed description, users can rest assured that they provide the most accurate services for a psychic reading.

Keen Psychics is especially popular among its users for love relationships and love psychic readings. Their readers are known to provide extremely accurate results without any delay and without requiring very personal information.

Keen Psychics provides its services at subsidized rates. It is one of the least expensive psychic reading platforms online. In fact, after the first free 3 minutes of the session, it only costs $1.99 for the next 10 minutes, instead of charging per minute thereafter.

Advantages

The services of this site are available round the clock, including holidays. Not only can users get readings at any time of the day convenient for them, but they can also get solutions for their problems and questions on holidays. Users no longer have to wait till the next working day to get their answers.

Keen Psychics is among the very few sites for psychic readings that provides its customers a complete refund if they are not satisfied with their services and readings. If users are able to provide a valid and genuine reason for their dissatisfaction, they can receive a complete remuneration for their availed services.

Keen has the maximum number of psychic readers working under it. This provides a wide range of advisors for users to choose from.

Disadvantages

While Keen is popular among international users, there are some restrictions to its use. Since the number of bilingual readers is quite limited in this platform, it makes it difficult for users to avail themselves of its services adequately.

Keen does not save the video calls after the completion of the session. If the user wishes to go back and recheck their video call and the advice of the reader, they, unfortunately, are unable to do so. Sometimes, it can also become difficult to correlate the result of the reading with the original question or problem.

4. Psychic Source

In recent times, Psychic Source has gained immense popularity for its career guidance services, financial outlook, and numerology services. While it does offer phone calls and emailing for a psychic reading, more preference is given to video calls so that users receive the most accurate results. The services are centered only around psychic readings and do not provide other related services.

Key Features

The site provides in-depth psychic readings with a wide variety of readers to choose from. Since the site is relatively new, it has not yet garnered a very large user base. This is advantageous to some users as they can easily avail services at an economical rate.

The site offers introductory discounts to its new users. There are annual packages also available at very low rates. Additionally, the per-minute cost is as low as $0.66 . Even the most experienced readers charge only around $15 for their services.

Advantages

The first 3 minutes of the session are free, and the remaining minutes are very economical. Users can avail themselves of the services with discounts, offers, as well as low-cost annual packages.

The site encourages video calling for its sessions. This almost absolutely guarantees an accurate result since it allows the user to form a connection with the reader or advisor, and the reader can adequately understand the user's problems.

Disadvantages

The site does not have a very wide user base as of yet. Therefore, the services available are not very vast and varied. Moreover, there are few user reviews and ratings for the users to judge the advisors.

About Psychic-Experts.com

There are several sites for users to choose from when it comes to psychic readings. Users must factor in the advantages and disadvantages of each of these, determine the most suitable one for them, and make informed choices using recommendations from Psychic-Experts.com. The right psychic reading can even change their lives!

