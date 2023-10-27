Free Registration Is Now Open For Tribe Public’s CEO and Q&A Presentation Webinar Event "Accelerating Biotech Value Creation" Featuring NAYA Biosciences CEO Dr. Daniel Teper On Tuesday, October 31, 2023

An Introduction to NAYA Biosciences with CEO Dr. Daniel Teper

Managing unprecedented medical innovation in an era of financial market volatility

Increasing patient access to breakthrough treatments in oncology, regenerative medicine, and fertility

SARASOTA, Fla. and AVENTURA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience ("INVO") and NAYA Biosciences ("NAYA"), two companies which recently signed a definitive merger agreement, today announced that NAYA CEO Dr. Daniel Teper will present at Tribe Public's Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event, titled "Accelerating Biotech Value Creation" . The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30AM PST/11:30AM EST on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. To register to join the complimentary event, please visit the Tribe Public LLC at NAYAOCT3123.TribePublic.com.

NAYA Biosciences is building a group of agile, disruptive, high-growth companies dedicated to increasing patient access to life-transforming treatments in oncology, fertility, and regenerative medicine. NAYA's capabilities in biology, cell and gene therapy, and artificial intelligence (AI) provide a synergistic platform for the accelerated clinical development and commercialization of these breakthrough treatments.

Dr. Teper is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of NAYA Biosciences. He has over 30 years of leadership experience as a biopharma entrepreneur, corporate executive, and management consultant.

Previously, Dr. Teper was the Chairman & CEO of Cytovia Therapeutics, where he remains Chairman of the Board. From 2011 to 2017, he was the CEO of Immune Pharmaceuticals, which he listed on NASDAQ. He previously served as New York-based Managing Partner (Head of North America) at Bionest Partners, now Accenture, where he advised companies on corporate strategy and business development. He was previously a Partner at ISO Healthcare Group, now Deloitte, in New York. Dr. Teper helped drive the accelerated growth of Softwatch, a pioneer digital health company, as senior vice president of sales and business development. He also served as global president of Havas Health, advising companies on global launches of major new drugs in multiple disease areas. Dr. Teper started his career at Novartis in Basel and then in the US, where he held management responsibilities in sales and marketing and as head of cardiovascular, new product development. Dr. Teper held general management positions in Europe at GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi. He was the co-founder and CEO of Wintec Pharma, a European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on anti-infectives and dermatology, which he went on to sell. Dr. Teper co-founded Novagali, an ophthalmology specialty pharma later listed on EuroNext Paris and acquired by Japan's Santen.He holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Paris XI University and an MBA from INSEAD, where he was the J. Salmon scholar.

Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for the CEO to Tribe Public at [email protected] or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public's Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.

ABOUT NAYA Biosciences

NAYA Oncology aims to achieve clinical proof-of-concept for its two bispecific antibodies acquired from Cytovia Therapeutics, with the goal of advancing towards breakthrough outcomes for Hepatocellular Carcinoma and Multiple Myeloma patients. Clinical trials are expected to start in 2024.

NAYA Fertility aims to increase accessibility to advanced fertility care through a growing network of INVO-owned and affiliated clinics and the commercialization of INVO's unique FDA-cleared INVOcell® device.

NAYA Regenerative Medicine is evaluating the acquisition of clinic-stage assets aiming to restore biological function in patients with damaged tissues and organs.

For more information, please visit www.nayabiosciences.com.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding the assisted reproductive technology ("ART") marketplace by making fertility care accessible and inclusive to people around the world. Our commercialization strategy is focused on the opening of dedicated "INVO Centers" offering the INVOcell® and IVC procedure (with three centers in North America now operational), the acquisition of US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization ("IVF") clinics and the sale and distribution of our technology solution into existing fertility clinics. Our proprietary technology, INVOcell®, is a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results to traditional IVF and is a more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination ("IUI"). For more information, please visit www.invobio.com.

