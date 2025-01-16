Free Rein Coffee Company® Expands Distribution of Free Rein Reserve™ Collection

Artisanal coffees, handpacked in San Angelo, Texas are now available nationwide

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Rein Coffee Company ®, known for its 'Honest. American. Coffee.™', has officially launched its Free Rein Reserve ™ collection - a premium line of small-batch, artisanal coffees - nationwide.

Slow-roasted in small batches and hand-packed at Free Rein's heritage roastery in San Angelo, Texas, the Reserve line - which comes in Ground, Beans and Pods - combines the best hand-selected beans with all-natural spices such as ground cinnamon, turmeric and cayenne, in time-tested recipes honed over 20 years.

Free Rein Reserve

Many of these roast profiles were developed by U.S. veteran Scott Decker who ran the San Angelo roastery with his wife Laurie for two decades under the name 'Longhorn Coffee Company®'. Actor and entrepreneur Cole Hauser, alongside friends and fellow entrepreneurs Karl Pfluger, Paul Anderson and Aron Marquez, purchased the company in 2022 and re-launched it as Free Rein Coffee Company® in 2023. The team is driven by its mission to 'Serve Those Who ServeTM" their community and country - including active military, veterans, first responders, nurses and teachers - with a cup of coffee given back to someone who serves their country or community with every bag of Free Rein coffee sold.

The Free Rein Reserve™ collection features coveted single-origin roasts and unique blends, including:

Cinna-Blend™: A medium roast where warmth meets flavor. Infused with the highest grade of all-natural ground cinnamon to create a comforting, aromatic experience, it's smooth, satisfying, and free from artificial flavorings, offering the perfect sip for cinnamon lovers.

A medium roast where warmth meets flavor. Infused with the highest grade of all-natural ground cinnamon to create a comforting, aromatic experience, it's smooth, satisfying, and free from artificial flavorings, offering the perfect sip for cinnamon lovers. Concho®: A light to medium roast that blends premium Indonesian and Guatemalan Arabica beans, Concho offers subtle undertones of fruit and spice, delivering a smooth, low-acid finish. It's a balanced brew for those who appreciate a touch of complexity in their cup. No artificial flavorings—just pure, authentic coffee.

A light to medium roast that blends premium Indonesian and Guatemalan Arabica beans, offers subtle undertones of fruit and spice, delivering a smooth, low-acid finish. It's a balanced brew for those who appreciate a touch of complexity in their cup. No artificial flavorings—just pure, authentic coffee. San Angelo Sunrise®: A medium roast infused with all-natural cinnamon, turmeric, and a hint of black pepper, creating a spiced coffee experience that's both invigorating and smooth. It's a low-acid blend that's as vibrant as the Texas sunrise, with no artificial flavorings.

A medium roast infused with all-natural cinnamon, turmeric, and a hint of black pepper, creating a spiced coffee experience that's both invigorating and smooth. It's a low-acid blend that's as vibrant as the sunrise, with no artificial flavorings. Pecos®: A dark roast for those who crave intensity. The beans are sourced from Ethiopia , Guatemala , and Indonesia , roasted separately, then blended to create this bold, signature profile. Expect deep undertones of fruit, spice, and chocolate, with a low-acid, smooth finish. Pure and powerful, without any artificial flavorings.

A dark roast for those who crave intensity. The beans are sourced from , , and , roasted separately, then blended to create this bold, signature profile. Expect deep undertones of fruit, spice, and chocolate, with a low-acid, smooth finish. Pure and powerful, without any artificial flavorings. Kona: A single-origin medium roast from the sun-drenched fields of Hawaii and brought to the rugged landscapes of the American West. Low in acidity but rich in floral and fruity notes, it's a brew for those who work hard and dream big. This is the coffee that keeps you steady and strong, with a touch of island breeze to keep things easy.

"We're excited to expand access to more of our unique and differentiated flavors," said Arlyn Davich, Free Rein Coffee Company®'s CEO. "These recipes - which feature incredible beans and spices - deliver the utmost flavor while going down so smooth."

You can find Free Rein Reserve™ on FreeReinCoffee.com starting at $18.99 for 12oz bags or $28.99 for 12ct pods, or save 15% via a Free Rein subscription. Customers can also purchase Free Rein's classic blends in more than 1,700 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com , such as American DirtTM (dark roast), HomesteadTM (medium roast), and Prospect (light roast) in grounds, and single-serve pods. Learn more about the brand at FreeReinCoffee.com and @freereincoffeecompany .

About Free Rein Coffee Company:

Free Rein Coffee Company® was co-founded by the actor Cole Hauser, along with friends and fellow entrepreneurs Karl Pfluger, Paul Anderson and Aron Marquez, to fuel folks to Get Up and Get After ItTM and pursue their dreams, with a mission to 'Serve Those Who Serve'TM and give back to anyone who serves their country or community, including active military, veterans, first responders, nurses and teachers.

With 20 years of roasting expertise in San Angelo, TX, Free Rein Coffee® is smooth and full of flavor and has already built a loyal following, with over 250,000 customers since its direct to consumer launch in October 2023. Free Rein is available in whole beans, ground beans, and single-serve pod formats and ready to wear as a line of branded drinkware, apparel and gear. To learn more visit freereincoffee.com .

SOURCE Free Rein Coffee Company