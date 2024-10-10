Free Rein Coffee Company Partners with Stetson to Launch Limited Edition 'Cowboy Coffee Kit' for Holiday 2024

The collaboration is available on both retailer's websites, at HTeaO locations and at a Stetson X Free Rein pop-up at the National Finals Rodeo in December…while supplies last

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Rein Coffee Company , known for its 'Honest. American. Coffee™', and Stetson , the iconic American heritage brand, have come together in an exciting, first of its kind collaboration, and Stetson's first foray into coffee. Leveraging their shared American spirit, Western heritage and commitment to veterans, the companies launched today two limited edition 'Cowboy Coffee Kits' , just in time for the holiday season.

Free Rein x Stetson

Each kit features a unique coffee blend called Trailblazer, designed for those who dare to forge their own path. Slow-roasted in small batches at Free Rein Coffee Company's artisan roastery in San Angelo, TX, Trailblazer is a robust medium roast, capturing the essence of cowboy coffee. Packaged in an exclusive gift set also containing two USA-crafted ceramic mugs, co-branded to commemorate the collaboration, the kits are available in Ground Beans or Pods versions and are priced at $70 each.

The limited edition kits are available, while supplies last at, freereincoffee.com , stetson.com , HTeaO locations, and at the Stetson x Free Rein Stetson pop-up at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas (which takes place from December 5-14).

The launch of 'Trailblazer' also marks the national expansion of the Free Rein Reserve Collection, a small-batch line of artisanal coffees that, until now, were only available at a handful of shops in Texas. Hand-packed at Free Rein's heritage roastery in San Angelo, TX, the Free Rein Reserve line combines hand-selected beans and all natural spices from around the world (including cinnamon, turmeric, and cayenne) for unique flavors and superior smoothness. Starting today, visitors to freereincoffee.com will have exclusive access to Free Rein Reserve.

"Everyone knows cowboys love their coffee and there isn't a coffee that embodies the cowboy spirit better than Trailblazer" said Arlyn Davich, CEO of Free Rein Coffee Company. "At Free Rein we make Honest. American. Coffee. We're proud to partner with Stetson who share our commitment to quality, tradition and serving those who serve, in particular in supporting veteran's causes".

"Since 1865, Stetson has stood for a quality, craftsmanship, and a trailblazing spirit, and this collaboration with Free Rein brings those core values to life in a new category," says Stetson CEO Robert Dundon. "With the Free Rein team, we've found a partner that shares a commitment to veterans, and are proud to join in their ongoing efforts to serve those who serve."

Free Rein Coffee is available at over 1,700 locations, including Walmart, HEB, Market Street, and online.

For more information about the Trailblazer blend, Free Rein Reserve, or to purchase your limited edition kit, visit freereincoffee.com .

About Free Rein Coffee Company:

Free Rein Coffee Company was co-founded by the actor Cole Hauser, along with friends and fellow entrepreneurs Karl Pfluger, Paul Anderson and Aron Marquez with a mission to 'Serve Those Who Serve'™ and give back to anyone who serves their country or community, including active military, veterans, first responders, nurses and teachers.

With 20 years of roasting expertise in San Angelo, TX, Free Rein Coffee is smooth and full of flavor and has already built a loyal following, with over 250,000 customers since its direct to consumer launch in October 2023. Free Rein is available in whole beans, ground beans, and single-serve pod formats and ready to wear as a line of branded drinkware, apparel and gear. To learn more visit freereincoffee.com .

About Stetson:

Since 1865, Stetson has embodied the best of the American spirit—authentic, independent, and bold. John B. Stetson's legacy as a trailblazer, innovator, and entrepreneur lives on in everything bearing the Stetson name, from headwear, accessories, and apparel to fragrance, footwear and more. Nearly 160 years later, the Stetson story continues, in step with the journey of America—ever evolving, yet timeless.

