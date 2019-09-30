Free Remote Access Software Redefined with AweSun

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AweRay, a growing technology firm, has unveiled its all-in-one solution for remote access -AweSun. It allows users to remotely access and control their computers from anywhere. The AweSun free version can now be used to operate concurrent sessions between multiple devices, which is rarely appeared in the market. With RSA/AES 256Bit encryption, providing remotely support to clients, colleagues, friends and family has never been safer or easier.

"Free means that the high quality of the products is increasingly demanding," said Joseph, CEO of AweRay. User-centered is not simply a slogan for AweRay. To focus on users and provide them with secure connections and satisfactory experience is always the fundamental aim of AweSun's development. "We hope that the concept of 'simple, efficient, secure and stable' is deeply rooted in our users. It is an important guarantee of ensuring the long-term vitality of products."

With the help of AweSun, any user can access and control their devices remotely from another computer or mobile device. It is particularly helpful for technical supporters, remote workers, freelancers and digital nomads, as it enables IT pros to help and work when physical access is impossible. It also allows anyone to start or attend meetings, collaborate on projects and on-the-go support with clients, colleagues, friends and family.

Joseph explained how it can even assist families: "As most people understand, younger generations are better equipped to deal with changing technology. AweSun's remote access software allows children to aid their parents remotely when it comes to dealing with their devices and technology."

Essentially, users can stay productive wherever they are. At AweRay, they believe that a main function operation requires more than three steps, which means that the interaction design is unreasonable.

Not only is this done quickly and easily; it is also done securely. All remote connections as well as integrated data transfers are secured end to end with RSA/AES (256-bit) encryption to ensure a secure line. While working remotely, AweSun also offers the option to show only a black screen on the remotely controlled desktop. This feature lets users protect their privacy even if their computers are located in a shared or open-plan office.

The free version of AweSun offers various features and perks in the common use case. And with the AweSun special use case, professional users and game players can choose the best AweSun solution for their needs. While receiving help via AweSun Game Version, game players can comfortably play their favorite PC games on mobile devices on the go. More information about subscriptions can be read here.

AweRay believes in software that enhances the creativity and productivity of its users. That's why they were inspired to build AweSun Remote Access Software, which empowers everyone with the tools they need to do great work and have great fun.

More detailed information, please visit: http://www.aweray.com/

Follow AweSun on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/awesunremote/

