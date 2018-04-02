Free Research Reports on these Banking Stocks -- Cadence, F.N.B. Corp., First Horizon National, and Regions Financial

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Cadence Bancorp.

Houston, Texas headquartered Cadence Bancorp's stock finished last Thursday's session 0.55% higher at $27.23 with a total trading volume of 189,646 shares. Over the previous three months, the Company's shares have advanced 2.06%. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 11.63%. Moreover, shares of Cadence, which operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.88.

On March 28th, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $32 per share.

F.N.B. Corp.

Shares in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania headquartered F.N.B. Corp. rose slightly by 0.98%, ending yesterday's session at $13.45 with a total trading volume of 2.03 million shares. The stock is trading 2.39% below its 200-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses, have an RSI of 38.92.

On March 06th, 2018, FNB announced that it will serve as the anchor tenant for FNB Tower-Charlotte. The new 31-story, mixed-use tower, to be developed by Dominion Realty Partners, will be located at 401 South Graham Street and will serve as the headquarters for FNB's Charlotte Region.

First Horizon National

On Thursday, Memphis, Tennessee headquartered First Horizon National Corp.'s stock climbed 1.13%, to close the day at $18.83. A total volume of 2.38 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 2.78% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.62% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services, have an RSI of 42.11.

On March 28th, 2018, First Horizon National announced that Adrienne Sipe has joined the Company as senior vice president, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending director for First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank. Sipe will oversee strategies, approach, and execution for SBA lending across all areas of the Company.

Regions Financial

Shares in Birmingham, Alabama headquartered Regions Financial Corp. ended the day 1.64% higher at $18.58. A total volume of 12.31 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 11.26 million shares. The stock has gained 7.40% in the previous three months and 29.84% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 14.36%. Furthermore, shares of Regions Financial, which together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the US, have an RSI of 43.11.

On March 21st, 2018, Regions Bank, a subsidiary of Regions Financial, announced that the Bank is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.75% from 4.50%, effective March 22nd, 2018.

