Free Research Reports on These Banking Stocks -- Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida, Signature Bank, Union Bankshares, and United Community Banks

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida

Stuart, Florida headquartered Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida's stock finished Tuesday's session 1.98% higher at $26.81 with a total trading volume of 133,611 shares. In the previous three months and over the past year, the Company's shares have advanced 4.85% and 11.99%, respectively. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.88% and 7.83%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.53.

On April 02nd, 2018, Seacoast Banking announced that it will release its Q1 results on April 26th, 2018, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on April 27th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business trends. The live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by selecting the webcast link on the Company's website.

Signature Bank

Shares in New York headquartered Signature Bank climbed 1.11%, ending yesterday's session at $136.84. A total volume of 570,171 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 410,350 shares. The stock is trading 0.73% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Signature Bank, which provides various business and personal banking products and services, have an RSI of 36.81.

On March 16th, 2018, Signature Bank announced that the proxy materials for its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders are now available and can be viewed under the investor relations section of the Bank's website. The 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on April 25th, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET at The Roosevelt Hotel, 45 East 45th Street, New York, New York 10017.

Union Bankshares

On Tuesday, Richmond, Virginia headquartered Union Bankshares Corp.'s stock rose 2.03%, to close the day at $36.61. A total volume of 245,047 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 1.44% in the previous three months and 4.15% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.10% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Union Bankshares have an RSI of 46.03.

On April 02nd, 2018, Union Bankshares announced that it will release its Q1 2018 results before the market opens on April 24th, 2018. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call for analysts at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

United Community Banks

Shares in Blairsville, Georgia-based United Community Banks Inc. ended the day 2.10% higher at $32.16. A total volume of 833,781 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 509,090 shares. The stock has gained 13.72% in the previous three months and 20.49% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.28% and 11.89%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company have an RSI of 53.66.

On March 30th, 2018, United Community Banks announced that it will host its annual shareholders' meeting on May 09th, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at The Ridges Resort in Young Harris, Georgia. Company shareholders of record at the close of business March 10th, 2018 will receive notice of the annual meeting. Proxy materials related to the annual meeting, including the 2018 Proxy Statement, 2017 Annual Report, and 2017 Form 10-K, are available on the Company's website.

