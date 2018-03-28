Free Research Reports on These Biotech Stocks -- BioCryst Pharma, BioDelivery Sciences, BioLine Rx, and BioTime

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on BCRX, BDSI, BLRX, and BTX which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com features the Biotech industry, which produces medicine that have a biological basis. Under observation this morning are the following stocks: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX), BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), BioLine Rx Ltd (NASDAQ: BLRX), and BioTime Inc. (NYSE AMER: BTX). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Durham, North Carolina headquartered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 4.36% lower at $5.04 with a total trading volume of 786,655 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 0.83%. Shares of the Company, which designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.68.

On March 15th, 2018, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals announced the dosing of the first patient into APeX-2, a Phase-3 clinical trial evaluating two dosage strengths of BCX7353 administered orally once-daily as a preventive treatment to reduce the frequency of attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE). The trial is expected to enroll approximately 100 patients with Type I and II HAE in the US, Canada, and Europe. Get the full research report on BCRX for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BCRX

BioDelivery Sciences International

Shares in Raleigh, North Carolina headquartered BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. declined 2.33%, ending yesterday's session at $2.10 with a total trading volume of 409,560 shares. The stock has gained 10.53% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.33% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction, have an RSI of 45.44.

On March 15th, 2018, BioDelivery Sciences reported its financial results for Q4 and year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, net revenue was $12.5 million, total operating expenses were $21.6 million, and net loss was $(16.2) million. For the full year 2017, net revenue was $62.0 million, total operating expenses were $71.9 million, and net income was $5.3 million. Find your free research report on BDSI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BDSI

BioLine Rx

On Tuesday, Jerusalem, Israel headquartered BioLine Rx Ltd's stock dropped 8.43%, to close the day at $0.87. A total volume of 598,633 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 551,200 shares. The Company's shares are trading 14.10% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of BioLine Rx, which engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs, have an RSI of 27.87.

On March 26th, 2018, BioLine Rx announced that a Notice of Allowance has been issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application claiming the use of AGI-134, a novel immunotherapy compound, for the treatment of solid cancer tumors. This patent, when issued, will be valid until May 2035, with a possibility of up to five years patent term extension. Additional corresponding patent applications for AGI-134 are pending in Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Australia, and Israel. Sign up today for the free research report on BLRX at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BLRX

BioTime

Shares in Alameda, California-based BioTime Inc. ended the day 3.59% lower at $2.42. A total volume of 264,533 shares was traded. The stock has gained 5.22% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 10.62%. Furthermore, shares of BioTime, which focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the US and Israel, have an RSI of 38.49.

On March 15th, 2018, BioTime reported its financial results for Q4 and fiscal year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, total revenue was $1.0 million, total operating expenses were $10.5 million, and net loss attributable to the Company was $(71.9) million. For the full year, total revenues were $3.5 million, total operating expenses were $43.9 million, and net loss attributable to the Company was $(20.0) million. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on BTX at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BTX

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-research-reports-on-these-biotech-stocks----biocryst-pharma-biodelivery-sciences-bioline-rx-and-biotime-300620867.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities