Free Research Reports on These Biotech Stocks -- Exelixis, INSYS Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Intercept Pharma

Exelixis

South San Francisco, California headquartered Exelixis Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.86% higher at $21.00 with a total trading volume of 2.83 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 10.54%. Shares of the Company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.03.

On April 11th, 2018, Exelixis announced that its Q1 2018 financial results will be released on May 02nd, 2018, after the markets close. At 5:00 p.m. EDT that same day, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide a general business update. Access to the event is available on the Company's website. Get the full research report on EXEL for free by clicking below at:

INSYS Therapeutics

Shares in Chandler, Arizona headquartered INSYS Therapeutics Inc. climbed 2.00%, ending yesterday's session at $7.15 with a total trading volume of 439,572 shares. The stock has gained 19.97% in the past month. The Company's shares are trading 3.66% above their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of INSYS Therapeutics, which develops and commercializes supportive care products, have an RSI of 55.90.

On April 25th, 2018, INSYS Therapeutics announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial results on May 08th, 2018, after the US financial markets close. Following the release, Saeed Motahari, President and CEO, and Andrew Long, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss the results. Find your free research report on INSY at:

Intellia Therapeutics

On Tuesday, Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered Intellia Therapeutics Inc.'s stock rose 2.70%, to close the day at $20.56. A total volume of 908,262 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 34.55% over the past year. The stock is trading 7.75% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Intellia Therapeutics, which focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system, have an RSI of 41.39.

On April 23rd, 2018, Intellia Therapeutics announced that two scientific abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 21st Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, taking place from May 16th, 2018, to May 19th, 2018, in Chicago. The first presentation will share information relating to the Company's lead in vivo program for transthyretin amyloidosis. The second will focus on its ongoing research collaboration with IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele in Italy to develop CRISPR-edited, T-cell therapies to address hard-to-treat cancers. Sign up today for the free research report on NTLA at:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Shares in New York headquartered Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. ended the day 3.23% higher at $70.21. A total volume of 535,454 shares was traded. The stock has gained 17.02% in the last month and 4.67% in the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 7.39%. Furthermore, shares of Intercept Pharma, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the US, Europe, and Canada, have an RSI of 54.65.

On April 24th, 2018, Intercept Pharma announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Nancy Miller-Rich to fill a newly created directorship. Ms. Miller-Rich has 35 years of experience in the Healthcare industry, with significant expertise in business development and commercial strategy. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on ICPT at:

