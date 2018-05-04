Free Research Reports on These Biotech Stocks -- MannKind, Marinus Pharma, Mirati Therapeutics, and OncoSec Medical

MannKind

Westlake Village, California headquartered MannKind Corp.'s stock finished Thursday's session 2.35% higher at $1.74 with a total trading volume of 1.03 million shares. Over the past year, the Company's shares have surged 146.74%. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 24.12%. Moreover, shares of MannKind, which focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.48.

On May 02nd, 2018, MannKind announced the release of its Q1 2018 financial results on May 09th, 2018. Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results and other Company developments. Presenting from the Company will be CEO, Michael Castagna; CFO, Steven Binder; Chief Commercial Officer, Pat McCauley; and Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall. Get the full research report on MNKD for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MNKD

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Shares in Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. rose 1.27%, ending yesterday's session at $4.80 with a total trading volume of 385,664 shares. The stock has gained 15.66% in the past month and 263.64% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 6.49% above their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders, have an RSI of 58.63.

On May 02nd, 2018, Marinus Pharma reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018. R&D expenses for Q1 2018 were $3.9 million; and G&A expenses were $2.2 million. At March 31st, 2018, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $52.0 million, compared to $58.4 million at December 31st, 2017. Find your free research report on MRNS at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MRNS



Mirati Therapeutics

On Thursday, San Diego, California headquartered Mirati Therapeutics Inc.'s stock dropped 1.32%, to close the day at $33.75. A total volume of 315,577 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 20.11% in the last month, 26.88% in the previous three months, and 723.17% over the past year. The stock is trading 11.11% and 83.30% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Mirati Therapeutics, which develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer, have an RSI of 61.41.

On April 24th, 2018, Mirati Therapeutics announced updated, positive clinical trial data for sitravatinib, a spectrum selective kinase inhibitor. As of March 31st, 2018, 23 patients were evaluable for response with at least one radiographic scan, six patients achieved a partial response (four confirmed and two unconfirmed), and 19 of 23 patients demonstrated tumor reductions. To date, the combination has been well tolerated, and most adverse events reported by investigators were Grade 1 or 2. Sign up today for the free research report on MRTX at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MRTX

OncoSec Medical

Shares in San Diego, California headquartered OncoSec Medical Inc. ended the day 2.00% lower at $1.47. A total volume of 392,629 shares was traded. The stock has gained 30.09% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 4.04%. Furthermore, shares of OncoSec Medical, which engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the US, have an RSI of 34.75.

On April 26th, 2018, OncoSec Medical announced that it will present at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting, which will be held from June 01st, 2018 to June 05th, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois. The Company will present a trial-in-progress poster presentation from its global, multi-center, registration-directed, open-label Phase-2b clinical trial, PISCES/KEYNOTE-695, assessing its investigational therapy, ImmunoPulse® IL-12, and the approved anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab, in patients with unresectable metastatic melanoma, who have progressed or are progressing on an anti-PD-1 therapy. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on ONCS at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ONCS

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-research-reports-on-these-biotech-stocks----mannkind-marinus-pharma-mirati-therapeutics-and-oncosec-medical-300642754.html

