Free Research Reports on These Biotech Stocks -- Prothena, PTC Therapeutics, Pulmatrix, and Puma Biotech

Prothena

Dun Laoghaire, Ireland headquartered Prothena Corp. PLC's stock finished Thursday's session 0.82% lower at $37.60 with a total trading volume of 264,886 shares. Over the last month, the Company's shares have advanced 8.70%. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 6.83%. Moreover, shares of Prothena, which focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.01.

On March 20th, 2018, Prothena announced a global collaboration with Celgene Corporation, through a subsidiary, to develop new therapies for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. The multi-year R&D collaboration is focused on three proteins implicated in the pathogenesis of several neurodegenerative diseases, including tau, TDP-43, and an undisclosed target.

On April 05th, 2018, research firm Barclays reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $70 a share to $50 a share.

PTC Therapeutics

Shares in South Plainfield, New Jersey headquartered PTC Therapeutics Inc. climbed 3.26%, ending yesterday's session at $27.56 with a total trading volume of 752,718 shares. The stock has surged 34.37% in the previous three months and 168.09% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 2.26% above their 50-day moving average and 32.95% above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of PTC Therapeutics, which focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders, have an RSI of 50.51.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Barclays downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Equal Weight' to 'Underweight' while revising its previous target price from $24 a share to $26 a share.

On April 09th, 2018, PTC Therapeutics announced that it will hold its R&D Day on April 17th, 2018, from 12:00 p.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET in New York City. Members of the senior management and research teams will provide a corporate update and in-depth reviews of the Company's commercial products, scientific platforms, and R&D programs.

Pulmatrix

On Thursday, Lexington, Massachusetts headquartered Pulmatrix Inc.'s stock rose 1.52%, to close the day at $0.50. A total volume of 2.44 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 614,960 shares. The Company's shares are trading 59.84% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Pulmatrix, which engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted technology, have an RSI of 16.21.

Puma Biotechnology

Shares in Los Angeles, California headquartered Puma Biotechnology Inc. ended the day 1.44% higher at $67.10. A total volume of 834,212 shares was traded. The stock has surged 85.62% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 1.72%. Furthermore, shares of Puma Biotech, which focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the US, have an RSI of 49.30.

On April 03rd, 2018, Puma Biotech and Pint Pharma International S.A. have entered into an agreement for the latter to commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Neratinib was approved by the US FDA in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-positive breast cancer following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. It is not approved currently for commercialization outside of the US.

