Free Research Reports on These Biotech Stocks -- Regeneron Pharma, Sangamo Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Spectrum Pharma

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on REGN, SGMO, SGEN, and SPPI which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Featured today on WallStEquities.com is the Biotech industry, which consists of companies that are engaged in the R&D of new drugs, medical devices, and procedures. Under evaluation this morning are: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN), Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO), Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN), and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

New York headquartered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 1.60% lower at $322.78 with a total trading volume of 657,224 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 3.54%. Shares of the Company, which discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.06.

On April 09th, 2018, research firm Raymond James downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Market Perform'.

On April 09th, 2018, Regeneron Pharma announced that it will report its Q1 2018 financial and operating results on May 03rd, 2018, before the US financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day. A link to the webcast may be accessed under the 'Investors and Media' page of the Company's website. Get the full research report on REGN for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=REGN

Sangamo Therapeutics

Shares in California headquartered Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. rose 1.33%, ending yesterday's session at $19.10. A total volume of 2.49 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.27 million shares. The stock has gained 13.02% in the previous three months and 334.09% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 22.54% above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, which focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy, have an RSI of 44.68.

On April 04th, 2018, Sangamo Therapeutics announced the publication of the preclinical murine study data from the Company's in vivo genome editing program for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type-II (MPS II) in the April 2018 issue of Molecular Therapy. In the study, in a mouse model of MPS II, zinc finger nuclease-mediated genome editing of cells in the liver resulted in expression of therapeutic levels of iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme MPS II patients lack, and in the prevention of metabolic and neurological disease symptoms. Find your free research report on SGMO at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SGMO

Seattle Genetics

On Wednesday, Washington headquartered Seattle Genetics Inc.'s stock declined slightly by 0.08%, to close the day at $51.65. A total volume of 921,281 shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading 4.36% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Seattle Genetics, which focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide, have an RSI of 47.19.

On March 15th, 2018, Seattle Genetics announced that Alpna Seth, Ph.D. has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Seth has more than 20 years of global experience in the Healthcare and Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical industry, including senior leadership positions at Biogen.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Barclays resumed its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $74 per share. Sign up today for the free research report on SGEN at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SGEN

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Shares in Nevada headquartered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. ended the day 0.67% lower at $20.62. A total volume of 8.58 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.39 million shares. The stock has gained 8.24% in the last month, 10.92% in the previous three months, and 225.24% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.86% and 34.09%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Spectrum Pharma have an RSI of 62.28.

On April 10th, 2018, Spectrum Pharma announced that updated poziotinib Phase-2 data in MD Anderson's EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer study are available, based on longer follow-up. John Heymach, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Professor, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center said: "In the first 11 patients, the confirmed objective response rate was 64%. This is very exciting, because we were initially hoping to get response rates between 20% to 30%." Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on SPPI at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SPPI

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-research-reports-on-these-biotech-stocks----regeneron-pharma-sangamo-therapeutics-seattle-genetics-and-spectrum-pharma-300628758.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities