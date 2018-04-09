Free Research Reports on These Credit Services Stocks -- Capital One Financial, CIT Group, Discover Financial Services, and Equifax

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on COF, CIT, DFS, and EFX which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. This morning, WallStEquities.com recalls the recent performance of four Credit Services stocks, namely, Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT), Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), and Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX). These companies are part of the financial sector, which received an "Outperform" rating from Charles Schwab on March 29th, 2018. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Capital One Financial

McLean, Virginia headquartered Capital One Financial Corp.'s shares declined 2.87%, finishing last Friday's session at $94.72. A total volume of 3.02 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.38 million shares. Over the past year, the stock has advanced 12.59%. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 4.50%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the US, the UK, and Canada, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.31.

On March 20th, 2018, Capital One Financial announced that it will release its Q1 2018 earnings results on April 24th, 2018, at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial and operating performance. The live webcast of the call and the earnings release will be available on the Company's homepage.

On April 05th, 2018, research firm Citigroup initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $115 per share.

CIT Group

On Friday, shares in Livingston, New Jersey headquartered CIT Group Inc. ended the session 3.00% lower at $51.08. The stock recorded a trading volume of 675,670 shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.08% in the previous three months and 18.21% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 3.58%. Moreover, shares of CIT Group, which operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers, have an RSI of 42.46.

On April 03rd, 2018, CIT Group announced that its Commercial Finance division's Energy Finance unit served as sole lead arranger and administrative agent for about $36 million in financing for Nordic Solar LLC, a developer and owner of solar energy facilities. The financing supports the operation of a newly constructed portfolio of nine community solar garden projects in Minnesota, comprising nearly 60 megawatts of capacity.

Discover Financial Services

Riverwoods, Illinois-based Discover Financial Services' stock dropped 2.48%, to close the day at $70.34 with a total trading volume of 1.50 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.38% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.71% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the US, have an RSI of 40.38.

On April 05th, 2018, research firm Citigroup initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $78 per share.

Equifax

Shares in Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Equifax Inc. recorded a trading volume of 852,909 shares. The stock ended at $117.58, down 1.71% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 1.35%. Furthermore, shares of Equifax, which provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers, have an RSI of 46.58.

On March 28th, 2018, Equifax announced that the Company's Board of Directors has concluded its previously announced CEO search process and appointed Mark Begor as CEO, effective April 16th, 2018. Mr. Begor will also become a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

--

