Free Research Reports on These Credit Services Stocks -- China Commercial Credit, LM Funding America, MoneyGram, and American Express

China Commercial Credit

Wujiang, China-based China Commercial Credit Inc.'s shares dropped 3.91%, finishing last Friday's session at $1.23. A total volume of 92,634 shares was traded. The stock has advanced 14.95% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 16.16%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a microcredit company in China, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 32.11. Get the full research report on CCCR for free by clicking below at:

LM Funding America

On Friday, shares in Tampa, Florida-based LM Funding America Inc. ended the session 9.48% lower at $1.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 336,013 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 28.14%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company, have an RSI of 26.10. Find your free research report on LMFA at:

MoneyGram International

On Friday, shares in Dallas, Texas-based MoneyGram International Inc. ended the session 2.71% lower at $8.62. The stock recorded a trading volume of 645,897 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 23.70%. Moreover, shares of MoneyGram, which together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 13.81.

On March 16th, 2018, MoneyGram reported the results for its Q4 and full year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, total revenue was $408.2 million, net loss was $(52.5) million, and EBITDA was $(24.3) million. For the full year, total revenue was $1,602.1 million, net loss was $(29.8) million, and EBITDA was $135.7 million. Sign up today for the free research report on MGI at:

American Express

Shares in New York headquartered American Express Co. recorded a trading volume of 5.06 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 3.90 million shares. The stock ended at $90.45, down 1.05% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 16.20% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 1.34%. Furthermore, shares of American Express, which together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide, have an RSI of 33.64.

On March 13th, 2018, American Express announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share on March 12th, 2018. The dividend is payable on May 10th, 2018, to shareholders of record on April 06th, 2018. Wall St. Equities' research coverage also includes the downloadable free report on AXP at:

