Free Research Reports on These Credit Services Stocks -- EZCORP, LendingClub, Mastercard, and Western Union

EZCORP

Austin, Texas headquartered EZCORP Inc.'s shares declined slightly by 0.74%, finishing last Friday's session at $13.40. A total volume of 164,687 shares was traded. Over the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 0.37% and 10.74%, respectively. Furthermore, the Company's shares have gained 56.73% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.99% and 23.69%, respectively. Additionally, shares of EZCORP, which provides pawn loans, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.64.

LendingClub

On Friday, shares in San Francisco, California headquartered LendingClub Corp. ended the session flat at $3.31. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.97 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 9.51%. Moreover, shares of LendingClub, which operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the US, have an RSI of 38.26.

On April 12th, 2018, LendingClub announced that it has selected seasoned technology veteran Bahman Koohestani to serve as the Company's new Chief Technology Officer. Koohestani will lead the technology efforts as the Company expands the capabilities of its marketplace to transform the experience of obtaining and investing in credit.

Mastercard

Purchase, New York headquartered Mastercard Inc.'s stock declined slightly by 0.30%, to close the day at $174.27 with a total trading volume of 3.06 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.30% over the previous three months and 56.34% over the past year. The stock is trading 15.50% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Mastercard, which provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 50.03.

On March 28th, 2018, research firm Bernstein initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock.

On March 28th, 2018, research firm Bernstein initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock.

On April 05th, 2018, Mastercard announced the appointment of Ann Cairns as Vice Chairman, effective June 01st, 2018. Gilberto Caldart succeeds her as President - International. Both will report to Ajay Banga, President and CEO.

Western Union

Shares in Englewood, Colorado headquartered The Western Union Co. recorded a trading volume of 2.71 million shares. The stock ended at $18.88, slightly down 0.68% from the last trading session. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 3.37%. Furthermore, shares of Western Union, which provides money movement and payment services worldwide, have an RSI of 42.96.

On April 06th, 2018, Western Union announced that it will issue a press release highlighting its Q1 2018 financial results on May 01st, 2018 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Hikmet Ersek, President and CEO, and Raj Agrawal, Executive Vice President and CFO, will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

